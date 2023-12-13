 Terror redefined, 3 revised criminal law Bills in House : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Terror redefined, 3 revised criminal law Bills in House

Terror redefined, 3 revised criminal law Bills in House

To be punishable with death, life term | Debate tomorrow

Terror redefined, 3 revised criminal law Bills in House

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the LS on Tuesday. PTI



Tribune News Service

Animesh Singh

New Delhi, December 12

The government has expanded the definition of terrorism in the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita Bill-2023, which was introduced by Home Minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha today after he withdrew the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill-2023 by including acts that threaten the monetary stability of the country.

Hurting monetary stability to be terror act

  • Those who threaten, or are likely to threaten, the country by causing “damage to the monetary stability of India by way of production or smuggling or circulation of counterfeit Indian paper currency” commit a terrorist act
  • Those found guilty of a terrorist act shall be punished with death, or imprisonment for life
  • Those who conspire or attempt to abet or incite such action, or knowingly facilitate the commission of a terrorist act, could face a jail term of not less than five years and extending to life

Shah also withdrew the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill and the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Bill and introduced in their place the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill-2023 and the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita-2023.

The government introduced the three new Bills within minutes of withdrawing the earlier legislations, with Shah informing the Lok Sabha that many of the changes were grammatical in nature.

He assured members of the Opposition that the government was in no hurry to get the new Bills passed and a discussion on these will take place on December 14.

Last month, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs had submitted its reports on the proposed Bills, suggesting various changes.

Section 113 of the newly introduced Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita Bill-2023 says those who threaten, or are likely to threaten, the country by causing “damage to the monetary stability of India by way of production or smuggling or circulation of counterfeit Indian paper currency” commit a terrorist act.

Also, those found guilty of committing a terrorist act shall “be punished with death, or imprisonment for life”, and those who conspire or attempt to abet or incite such action, or knowingly facilitate the commission of a terrorist act, could face a jail term of not less than five years and extending to life, the provision adds. Another significant change inculcated in the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita includes causing harm to mental health in its definition of “cruelty” towards women. In the earlier version of the Bill, Section 85 had a provision of a three-year jail term for the husband, or members of his family, found guilty of subjecting his wife to cruel treatment. There was however, no clear definition of “cruel treatment”.

The new Bill also expands the definition further by including harming the woman’s mental health as well as her physical well-being. The Centre has also removed two Sections in the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, which seeks to replace the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Sections 445 (statement by the magistrate on grounds of his decision to be considered by the High Court) and 479 (bail and bail bond) were part of the earlier version, but have now been removed.

Reacting to the revised definition of a terrorist act in the new Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita Bill, which includes any action threatening India’s economic security, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X that “going by this new definition, the November 2016 decision on demonetisation would have been a terrorist act. And you know who should have been booked...”

#Amit Shah #Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Rajasthan

BJP picks first-time MLA Bhajanlal Sharma as next Rajasthan CM, Vasundhara Raje proposed name

2
Diaspora

Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent

3
J & K

Former J-K CM Omar Abdullah's plea seeking divorce from estranged wife Payal dismissed by Delhi High Court

4
Trending

Shah Rukh Khan keeps his visits to Vaishno Devi temple low profile, here is why

5
India

Designed by Manish Malhotra, new uniforms for Air India cabin, cockpit crew unveiled

6
Punjab

After Bikram Majithia, BJP leader Bony Ajnala summoned by Punjab Police in drugs case

7
India

Here is how Pakistan reacted to Supreme Court verdict on Article 370 abrogation

8
India

Explainer: BJP and the art of springing a surprise

9
World

23 soldiers killed as militants ram explosive-laden truck into forces' checkpost in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

10
India

Aggressively investigating attack on Indian Consulate: FBI director tells NIA

Don't Miss

View All
Taken for medical checkup, Punjab jail inmate seen dancing at marriage ceremony; 2 cops suspended
Punjab

Taken for medical checkup, Punjab jail inmate seen dancing at marriage ceremony; 2 cops suspended

Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent
Diaspora

Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent

Google 2023 top search in India: Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Jawan' most searched film, Kiara Advani, Elvish Yadav most searched people
Entertainment

Google 2023 top search in India: Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' most searched film, Kiara Advani, Elvish Yadav most searched people

Property rates in Gurugram may increase by 70 per cent
Haryana

Property rates in Gurugram may increase by 70 per cent; here is why

Uttar Pradesh man wrongly jailed for murder studies Law and fights his own case and wins
Uttar Pradesh

UP man wrongly jailed for murder studies law, fights his own case and wins

400 kg of seized spurious paneer goes missing in Patiala district
Punjab

400 kg of seized spurious paneer goes missing in Patiala district

‘Event duty’ leaves teachers fuming
Punjab

'Event duty' leaves Punjab teachers fuming

Pupils turn to Australia, New Zealand for study permit
Punjab

Pupils turn to Australia, New Zealand for study permit

Top News

Bhajan Lal Sharma, first-time legislator, to be Rajasthan CM

Bhajan Lal Sharma, first-time legislator, to be Rajasthan CM

BJP picks Diya Kumari, Prem Chand Bairwa for Deputy CM posts

Biden not to attend R-Day event; Jan Quad meet off

Joe Biden not to attend Republic Day event in India; January Quad meet off

PMs of Australia and Japan had agreed to come provided Biden...

Terror redefined, 3 revised criminal law Bills in House

Terror redefined, 3 revised criminal law Bills in House

To be punishable with death, life term | Debate tomorrow

Four more girls open up against Kaithal principal

Four more girls open up against Kaithal principal

Submit statements to special probe team

9 months on, US says ‘aggressively’ probing attack on consulate

9 months on, US says 'aggressively' probing Khalistani attack on Indian consulate in San Francisco


Cities

View All

Encroachments, beggars irk visitors at Heritage Street in Amritsar

Encroachments, beggars irk visitors at Heritage Street in Amritsar

Roadways signs new contract with firm for maintenance of bus terminal in Amritsar

BJP leader Bony Ajnala summoned in drug case

Sukhbir Singh Badal, Daljeet Singh Cheema perform sewa at Golden Temple

Writers, artists bid farewell to Pakistani poet Ahmed Salim

Bathinda AIIMS nursing staff strike ends

Bathinda AIIMS nursing staff strike ends

Dog bite cases double in Chandigarh

Dog bite cases double in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 2 months on, right to service panel chief’s post vacant again

Amit Shah likely to visit Chandigarh on December 22

Cabbie falls prey to carjackers

Punjab and Haryana High Court slams denial of amenities to 2 lakh people on Chandigarh’s periphery

Cyber thugs dupe 62-year-old man by faking his relative’s kidnapping

Cyber thugs dupe 62-year-old man by faking his relative’s kidnapping

Congress shouldn’t behave like ‘BJP trolls’: Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter

Former J-K CM Omar Abdullah's plea seeking divorce from estranged wife Payal dismissed by Delhi High Court

ABVP mulls drive to encourage college students to attend classes

Women lack awareness on menstrual cycle: Survey

4 govt schools run from single complex in Gandhi Camp area in Jalandhar

4 govt schools run from single complex in Gandhi Camp area in Jalandhar

Dhillon brothers' suicide in Jalandhar: Friends allege pressure to strike compromise

Pathankot BJP MLA dubs DC 'Gabbar Singh' during drive against encroachers

Ministerial staff union extends pen-down strike in Kapurthala

NRI's murder in Jalandhar: Victim's cousin surrenders before police

Taken for medical checkup, Punjab jail inmate seen dancing at marriage ceremony; 2 cops suspended

Taken for medical checkup, Punjab jail inmate seen dancing at marriage ceremony; 2 cops suspended

147 children went missing in Ludhiana district, maximum in Punjab: NCRB

Dense fog reduces visibility in Ludhiana, commuters inconvenienced

‘Bhagwant Mann Sarkar, Tuhade Dwaar’ scheme: 350 appointments reserved for doorstep services

Close shave for two as car catches fire in Ludhiana

Police probe to break drug supply in Patiala district

Police probe to break drug supply in Patiala district

Patiala: Seminar dwells on blood donation significance

School organises a math fashion show in Patiala

Man held for sacrilege attempt at temple