Terrorists gun down UP labourer on way to buy veggies in Pulwama

Srinagar, October 30

A migrant labourer was shot dead by terrorists in south Kashmir on Monday. Kashmir is seeing an uptick in violence. The incident took place in the afternoon at Nowpora village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The slain labourer was identified as Mukesh Kumar of Uttar Pradesh.

“Terrorists fired upon the labourer in the Tumchi Nowpora area of Pulwama. He later succumbed to his injuries,” a police spokesman said.

Need to be cautious, says J&K DGP Dilbag Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Monday emphasised the need for continued vigilance and caution in the face of ongoing threats

His comments followed an attack on a police official in Srinagar’s Eidgah area on Sunday

The injured official, who was playing a cricket game with colleagues, is under treatment and is recovering

Officials said they found Mukesh Kumar in an injured condition in an orchard. “He was immediately shifted to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead,” the police said.

Soon after the attack, the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a manhunt to nab the assailants. Preliminary investigation revealed that the slain labourer was engaged at a brick-kiln at Tumchi-Nowpora and had gone to the market to buy vegetables.

“While on his way back, he was targeted by the terrorists,” the police said.

The police have registered a case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. An investigation is in progress.

“He went to buy vegetables at 9.30 am and killed on the way,” said Mukesh Kumar’s co-worker Prem Shankar. “It is not safe to be in Kashmir anymore. We will leave home tonight,” he said.

Meanwhile, the security forces claimed to have killed a militant after foiling an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, the police said on Monday.

The militant was killed late Sunday evening after a joint team of the Army and the police launched a counter-infiltration operation in the Jumagund area of Kiran sector in Kupwara.

