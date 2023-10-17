Test flight for manned mission on Oct 21

New Delhi: The ISRO on Monday informed that the TV-D1 test flight is scheduled on October 21 between 7 am and 9 am. The test vehicle development flight (TV-D1) will be conducted in Sriharikota. ISRO Chairman S Somanath said they would conduct three more test vehicle missions under the Gaganyaan programme after the maiden TV-D1 test flight.
