 Test symptomatic close contacts, audit Covid deaths: Karnataka government to officials : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Test symptomatic close contacts, audit Covid deaths: Karnataka government to officials

Test symptomatic close contacts, audit Covid deaths: Karnataka government to officials

Health department said the Covid patients admitted in ICUs shall be monitored through Tele ICU from state headquarters

Test symptomatic close contacts, audit Covid deaths: Karnataka government to officials

A healthcare worker takes the sample of a woman for Covid-19 testing. PTI



PTI

Bengaluru, December 28

In view of the rise in Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, the state government on Thursday instructed authorities to adopt measures such as testing symptomatic contacts of positive cases, use of Tele ICU and conducting audits of deaths due to the infection.

As the New Year festive season approaches, all public hospitals in districts have been advised to establish dedicated Covid-19 isolation wards including some ICU beds to treat patients.

The Commissionerate of Health and Family Welfare Services issued a circular asking the state health authorities and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials to ensure that the directions are followed.

“Testing forms the basis for early detection of Covid-19 and initiation of early treatment to the patient. As a matter of precaution, it is advised that along with the targeted testing norms issued earlier, all symptomatic close contacts shall also be tested for Covid 19,” the circular said.

Noting that almost 400 Covid-19 patients are in home isolation presently and a few are admitted in general isolation wards in hospitals, it said, “Henceforth, Covid-19 patients under home isolation and general ward admissions shall be visited by doctors/paramedical staff from PHCs/UPHCs/Namma Clinics etc at least once to assess medical condition and symptoms of patient and suggest further steps for treatment.”

All those Covid patients admitted in ICUs shall be monitored through Tele ICU from state headquarters, as done during the previous Covid waves, it added.

The health department instructed District Death Audit Committees to meet as and when required and audit the Covid deaths, the circular said. “The State Death Audit Committee shall audit the Covid deaths and submit reports with recommendations, from time to time, to the Health Commissionerate,” it said.

As unnecessary exposure to CT (computed tomography) is not desirable, it has also been directed that the CT thorax scan shall not be used as screening test for Covid-19 anymore.

“Strict instructions and compliance in this regard is expected from government and private healthcare facilities and diagnostic centres.”

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnataka


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Col, Lt Col face court martial over financial irregularities

2
Diaspora

Canada police soon to arrest accused in Hardeep Nijjar killing case: Report

3
Chandigarh

15 flights diverted from Delhi to Chandigarh due to bad weather

4
India

25 Indians from grounded Romanian plane seeking asylum in France freed: Reports

5
Sports

Hilarious incident involving third umpire leads to hold-up in Melbourne Test between Australia and Pakistan

6
India

When Goa's Taj hotel chef had to find ripe papayas for Indira Gandhi’s breakfast during 1983 CHOGM meeting

7
India

Russia and India mull joint production of modern weapons, Foreign Minister Lavrov says after holding talks with Jaishankar

8
India

Qatar court commutes death sentence of 8 Indian Navy veterans

9
Punjab

Punjab doesn’t figure in R-Day tableau list, again

10
Sports

Ad hoc committee for wrestling, again

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

Death sentence of 8 Indians in Qatar commuted: MEA

Qatar court commutes death sentence of 8 Indian Navy veterans

India had moved the Court of Appeal in Qatar against the dea...

Police authorities in Canada to make arrests in Hardeep Nijjar killing case soon: Report

Canada police soon to arrest accused in Hardeep Nijjar killing case: Report Canada police soon to arrest accused in Hardeep Nijjar killing case: Report

The Canadian media report says 3 sources had told the media ...

SYL row: Union Minister Shekhawat holds meeting with Punjab, Haryana CMs

SYL row: Shekhawat holds meeting with Punjab, Haryana CMs; no water to spare, Mann reiterates state’s old stand

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat is holding the ...

134 flights delayed, 22 trains running late as dense fog grips Delhi

134 flights delayed, 22 trains running late as dense fog grips Delhi

Visuals from the Indira Gandhi International Airport show pa...

Decoding fog–why are some regions more prone

Decoding fog: Why are some regions more prone to it

The IMD has issued a dense fog warning for Haryana, Chandiga...


Cities

View All

1 killed, 10 hurt as bus rams into truck near Naushehra Pannuan

1 killed, 10 hurt as bus rams into truck near Naushehra Pannuan

Dense fog throws life out of gear in Amritsar district

Vigilance catches PUDA XEN taking Rs 20,000 bribe

Manager shot at in robbery at hotel

Looking back 2023: Snatchings, robberies remain bane of holy city

Owing to dense fog, no flights arrive in Chandigarh till 11 am; 3 have delayed departure

Dense fog hits flight operations at SBSI Airport

Decoding fog: Why are some regions more prone to it

415 fire notices issued, few applied for NOCs

Car on tail, fleeing truck rams patrol bike, 2 homeguards die

No Chandigarh tableau for R-Day Parade

Genome sequencing ordered for all Covid cases for detection of JN.1: Delhi minister

Genome sequencing ordered for all Covid cases for detection of JN.1: Delhi minister

All Noida schools to stay closed on December 29, 30 due to cold, teachers to work

134 flights delayed, 22 trains running late as dense fog grips Delhi

Decoding fog: Why are some regions more prone to it

Probe under way in 2005-06 land transactions in Haryana by Priyanka Gandhi, Robert Vadra, says ED

Jalandhar’s air turns ‘poor’ as AQI touches 389

Jalandhar’s air turns ‘poor’ as AQI touches 389

Looking back 2023 agriculture: Floods washed away farmers’ hopes

Woman among 6 held with opium, heroin, intoxicants

Car snatching case solved in 24 hrs

Thieves strike at suvidha centre

93% cases disposed of, CAW cell performance par excellence

93% cases disposed of, CAW cell performance par excellence

LIT devp projects worth crores for SBS Nagar ahead of MC poll

95% rejuvenation done, Buddha Nullah close to turn into river

Looking back 2023 Subdivisional Matters: Ahmedgarh development issues unresolved

20 more clinics soon, says Health Minister

Dense fog cripples normal life in Patiala district

Dense fog cripples normal life in Patiala district

Patiala DC shares success mantra, says stay focused to achieve goals

Loud music robs residents of good night’s sleep

Natak melas held to raise awareness on pollution