Thane woman jumps to death from 10-storey building after tiff with husband

PTI

Thane, September 2

A 20-year-old woman allegedly jumped to death from a 10-storey building following a tiff with her husband in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Dombivili town on Friday morning when the newly married couple was visiting a relative, an official from Manpada police station said.

Pooja Karan Solanki allegedly jumped to death from a fourth-floor apartment in the 10-storey building and was found lying in a pool of blood, he said.

The woman's body was sent for post-mortem and a case registered, the official said.

The victim was chatting with someone and her husband objected to it, following which she took the extreme step, he said.

