 ‘The corrupt will spend lifetimes in jail once new government is formed on June 4’, says PM Modi : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • ‘The corrupt will spend lifetimes in jail once new government is formed on June 4’, says PM Modi

‘The corrupt will spend lifetimes in jail once new government is formed on June 4’, says PM Modi

Promises to find mechanism for returning money of loot and bribes to original payees

‘The corrupt will spend lifetimes in jail once new government is formed on June 4’, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Purulia, West Bengal, on Sunday, May 19, 2024. PTI



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, May 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday issued an open dare saying he would ensure every corrupt leader spent a lifetime in jail once his new government took shape post the declaration of Lok Sabha election results on June 4.

Addressing a poll gathering in West Bengal’s Purulia, a day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee named a few monks of the Bharat Sevashram Sangha and Ramakrishna Mission for ‘openly aiding the BJP over the TMC’ in elections, Modi also said a party that disregarded Indian civilization by openly insulting monks who were bringing glory to India “didn’t deserve even a single vote from the people.”

PM’s Purulia address however stood out for his sharpest remarks on corruption in the 2024 poll cycle so far.

Speaking of “mountains of illegal cash recovered from the homes of some opposition party leaders including the Congress, JMM and TMC, Modi said, “On June 4, after the installation of the new government, the life of every corrupt leader will be spent in jail. And the money of loot will be returned to those who are its original payees.”

Modi said he was already trying to devise ways and means to see how the money paid in bribes and looted by the corrupt can be returned where it belongs. 

“Modi is not recovering this money to fill the national treasury. It is Modi’s guarantee to find who paid this money and return it to them. This money belongs to innocent Dalits, tribals, backwards,” PM said in Bengal’s Purulia and again in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur where he held rallies.

In Bengal, he said trends indicated TMC was losing which was why Manata Banerjee was openly “intimidating people.” 

Questioning the CM for publicly naming Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha leaders at a rally in Bengal on Saturday, the PM said, “The TMC has crossed all limits to appease its vote bank. ISKCON, Ramakrishna Mission which Swami Vivekanand founded and Bharat Sevashram Sangha are known the world over for their services. They add to national glory.

But Bengal CM is openly threatening them to please her vote bank. The country won’t tolerate this insult of spiritual leaders. People should use their vote to punish such a government.”

He also mentioned the Sandeshkhali matter to accuse the TMC of siding with Shahjahan Sheikh, the alleged perpetrator of sexual assault on women of the area and said, “Every daughter of Bengal will destroy the TMC with her vote.”

Modi earlier also alleged that the “INDI bloc partners TMC, Congress, JMM and RJD” would snatch reservations of SCs, STs and OBCs.

He said in this election he had exposed INDIA bloc's real face before the people. “These people want to destroy the Constitution, encourage infiltrators, and oppose CAA to appease their vote banks,” he said.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha #Narendra Modi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

School timings changed in Punjab from May 20 to May 31 amid intense heat

2
Punjab

Supreme Court refuses to pass interim order on Punjab’s plea to stay orders on IGP Umaranangal’s reinstatement

3
Punjab

Lok Sabha election 2024: BJP’s Amritsar candidate Taranjit Sandhu talks up American cure for Punjab ills

4
Ludhiana

At 46.3°C, Samrala hottest in Punjab, IMD issues severe heatwave alert for today

5
Punjab

Facing flak from farmers, Preneet Kaur turns to deras ahead of Lok Sabha election

6
Punjab

4 students die in high-speed car crash

7
India

Swati Maliwal case: Bibhav Kumar formatted iPhone, CCTV footage of ‘assault’ incident blank, Delhi Police tell court

8
Punjab

Man injured in firing near Congress election rally in Amritsar, Punjab CEO seeks report

9
Comment GOOD SPORT

Oh, those poor IPL billionaires

10
India

Raghav Sabha sighted after long absence, meets CM Kejriwal in Delhi

Don't Miss

View All
Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Top News

Swati Maliwal case: Assault could have been ‘fatal’, say Delhi Police in its remand application

Swati Maliwal case: Bibhav Kumar formatted iPhone, CCTV footage of ‘assault’ incident blank, Delhi Police tell court

'Assault could have been fatal’, say police in its remand ap...

Police seized CCTV DVR from Kejriwal’s house, planting stories to tarnish party’s image: AAP

Police seized CCTV DVR from Kejriwal’s house, planting stories to tarnish party’s image: AAP

There was no immediate reaction from the Delhi police

Arvind Kejriwal to lead AAP’s protest march to BJP headquarters today, police tighten security

AAP protest in Delhi: BJP has started 'Operation Jhaadu' to crush AAP, alleges Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Cops say no permission sought for demonstration

AAP leaders once sought justice for Nirbhaya, today they are supporting an accused: Swati Maliwal

'Had Sisodia been here, things wouldn't have been so bad for me', says AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal

'Party leaders once sought justice for Nirbhaya, today they ...

17-year-old rams speeding luxury car into bike in Maharashtra's Pune, 2 dead

17-year-old rams speeding luxury car into bike in Maharashtra's Pune, 2 dead

After knocking down the duo, the car crashed into the roadsi...


Cities

View All

Firing near Aujla’s rally venue

Firing near Aujla’s rally venue

City to witness contest mainly between aspirants of four recognised parties

Lok Sabha election 2024: Cauliflower, cylinder, CCTV camera: Independents’ symbols grab attention

CPI’s Daswinder faces sweltering heat, challenge of eroding party base

Murder suspect held from Golden Temple complex

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

Patiala mishap snuffs out lives of 2 tricity residents

Patiala mishap snuffs out lives of 2 tricity residents

INDIA VOTES 2024: City women list demands, will deliver, say candidates

INDIA VOTES 2024: 27 Form 12D voters to cast their ballot today

Shekhawat seeks support of Mohali industrialists

CPI backing boost for Congress: Singla

Swati Maliwal case: Assault could have been ‘fatal’, say Delhi Police in its remand application

Swati Maliwal case: Bibhav Kumar formatted iPhone, CCTV footage of ‘assault’ incident blank, Delhi Police tell court

Police seized CCTV DVR from Kejriwal’s house, planting stories to tarnish party’s image: AAP

'Had Sisodia been here, things wouldn't have been so bad for me', says AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal

AAP protest in Delhi: BJP has started 'Operation Jhaadu' to crush AAP, alleges Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Swati Maliwal ‘assault’ case: Police seize CCTV digital video recorder from Delhi CM Kejriwal’s house

INDIA VOTES 2024: Observers seek support from parties, candidates for transparent elections

INDIA VOTES 2024: Observers seek support from parties, candidates for transparent elections

For some, votes matter more than peace: Sukhbir Badal

Punjab for Punjabis, vows Akali manifesto

Posters, leaders’ photos blackened in Jalandhar

Candidates dance, play games to woo voters

At 46.3°C, Samrala hottest in Punjab, IMD issues severe heatwave alert for today

At 46.3°C, Samrala hottest in Punjab, IMD issues severe heatwave alert for today

Max voters in Gill, least in Raikot Assembly segment

Wife, daughters putting in all efforts for Parashar’s win

Major tragedy averted as loaded truck overturns

Car-truck collision kills woman in Khanna

Bhushan trains guns at Modi govt, calls them ‘threat to democracy’

Bhushan trains guns at Modi govt, calls them ‘threat to democracy’

2nd randomisation of EVMs at Fatehgarh Sahib

Divine intervention: Candidates head to astrologers

Police DAV School holds investiture ceremony