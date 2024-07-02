The Tribune impact: Called out, Indian Olympic Association members shun Paris travel perks

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, July 1

Indian Olympic Association officials have decided not to avail perks they cleared for themselves for travel and stay during the Paris Olympics.

The decision came during an executive meeting here today, a week after The Tribune highlighted how 12 executive council members would get $300 per day— around Rs 25,000 — each in dearness allowance for their five-day stay in Paris.

The council members unanimously decided not to take the allowance, business class tickets or other perks from the organisation for the Games. They will now travel at their own expense.

The members were further to be paid 1,000 euros — nearly Rs 90,000 per day — for the duration of their trip. In contrast, the Indian athletes were to draw only $50 per day each from the IOA for stay. After an uproar, the council members decided to let go of the perks and emoluments, but have demanded an NOC (National Olympic Committee) card, an all-access permit for the Games venues. The catch, however, is India has been granted only six all-access cards. Two of these have been extended to the Sports Ministry and the Sports Authority of India (SAI), while the remaining four will be shared amongst the council members. The budget for the Games has been cleared with a few other changes. Apart from the athletes who win medals, their coaches are now in line to get cash awards.

While individual athletes will get Rs 1 crore, Rs 75 lakh and Rs 50 lakh for winning gold, silver and bronze medals, respectively, at the Games, coaches who assist them stand to receive Rs 25 lakh, Rs 15 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, respectively.

IOA treasurer Sahdev Yadav clarified the decision against taking perks was “unanimous”. “We have been made to look bad, as though we have done something wrong. These perks are required as council members are not paid since it is an honorary position,” Sahdev told The Tribune. “Nonetheless, while clearing the budget for the Games, all of us have decided not to take DA or other perks from the IOA. Everyone, including IOA president PT Usha, will bear their own expenses,” he added.

