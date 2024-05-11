Theatre luminary Pran Sabharwal receives Padma Shri from President of India Droupadi Murmu

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 10

President of India Droupadi Murmu has conferred the Padma Shri award upon Pran Sabharwal, a stalwart socio-theatre activist and director of the Patiala-based National Theatre Arts Society. The event, held on Thursday in Rashtrapati Bhawan here, marked a poignant recognition of Sabharwal’s illustrious career spanning over seven decades.

Pran Sabharwal, 93, stands as a beacon of dedication to the arts, boasting an impressive repertoire of over 5,000 performances. Born in Jalandhar on December 9, 1930, Sabharwal’s journey into the world of acting was sparked by legendary actor Prithviraj Kapoor, whose influence ignited a passion that would define Sabharwal’s life.

Despite lacking formal training in acting, Sabharwal’s commitment to the craft propelled him to prominence, with theatre and radio becoming his life’s work. As one of the founding faculty members of the Department of Speech, Drama & Music at Punjabi University, Patiala, Sabharwal played a pivotal role in shaping the cultural landscape of Punjab.

His son Vikas Sabharwal, an additional inspector general of Punjab police, daughter-in-law Kumud Sabharwal, and their son Raghav Sabharwal were present at the event. Vikas expressed gratitude to the Central Government, President Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for acknowledging his father’s 70 years of unwavering dedication to theatre, Punjabi cinema, and humanitarian endeavors.

Sabharwal’s contributions extend beyond the stage, as evidenced by his prolific career in radio drama, with over 500 radio plays to his credit. He has also left an indelible mark on Punjabi cinema, featuring in acclaimed films such as “Chann Pardesi,” “Marhi da Deeva,” and “Shaheed Udham Singh.”

Additionally, Sabharwal’s presence graced Doordarshan television screens, with memorable appearances in iconic Punjabi serials like “Eho Hamara Jeevna,” based on Dalip Kaur Tiwana’s novel.

