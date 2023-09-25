 There is ‘delay’ in taking action; seems comments sanctioned by BJP’s top leadership: Danish Ali on Bidhuri row : The Tribune India

  • India
  • There is ‘delay’ in taking action; seems comments sanctioned by BJP’s top leadership: Danish Ali on Bidhuri row

There is ‘delay’ in taking action; seems comments sanctioned by BJP’s top leadership: Danish Ali on Bidhuri row

BSP MP claims evidence was being “dug up” against him from that day when the incident took place

There is ‘delay’ in taking action; seems comments sanctioned by BJP’s top leadership: Danish Ali on Bidhuri row

BSP MP Danish Ali. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, September 25

Amid the row over BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri’s derogatory remarks in the Lok Sabha, BSP MP Danish Ali on Monday questioned the “delay” in action against the leader of the ruling party and alleged that the comments seem to have been sanctioned by the BJP’s top leadership to build a narrative around him and his community.

Ali also claimed that evidence was being “dug up” against him from that day when the incident took place.

Bidhuri’s derogatory remarks targeting Ali during a discussion on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission in the Lok Sabha last Thursday have sparked a furore, with opposition leaders calling for stringent action against the BJP MP.

“There is delay in taking action, and evidence is being dug up against me from that day (when Bidhuri made the remarks). I challenge that if there is any evidence against me, then put it forward,” the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP told PTI.

“The pathshala that Danish Ali has studied in did not teach hatred. This is your (BJP) behaviour, your culture. The prime minister had said on the first day in the new Parliament building that people ‘will identify you with your behaviour and decide accordingly on which side of the Parliament one will sit’. The people of the country have seen the behaviour of the BJP,” Ali said.

On his future course of action, the Amroha MP hoped action will be taken and said it should be taken. Anyone who has faith in democracy wants that action is taken, he added.

Asked about Bidhuri meeting BJP chief JP Nadda at the party’s headquarters, Ali said, “If they (the BJP) would have been sincere in taking action, why would they be calling him and asking, everything is on record. Is there a conspiracy to build a new narrative?”

“What proof do they need, everything is on record. From the last two days, it seems that there was a sanction from the BJP’s top leadership for this that ‘you say this’, there is a reaction and a different narrative can be run around me and my community,” he said.

On BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s critical comments against him, Ali said, “Are you talking about the same person who is the molester of women wrestlers. He has been chargesheeted by the Delhi Police. Will he teach us what should be done. People have elected us and we always raise valid points.”

The BSP leader was referring to the sexual harassment case lodged by women wrestlers against Singh, a former chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

Asked about the allegations by several BJP leaders that he indulges in “running commentary” in the House and disturbs them, the BSP leader said this is Parliament and not “the gurukul or the laboratory of Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi”.

“We are in a parliamentary democracy. People have elected us and have given us the role of sitting in the opposition. So, I carry out the responsibility of an MP of the opposition,” he asserted.

Ali said he has been raising important points in the Lok Sabha and pointed out that when the no-confidence motion was being discussed, a scroll was being run on Sansad TV on the government’s achievements, and he had flagged the issue. The Chair then accepted it and it was corrected, he added.

The no-confidence motion was brought against the government in the Monsoon session of Parliament.

Opposition parties have rallied around Ali and targeted the BJP on its MP’s remarks.

Several members of the Congress, TMC and NCP among others have written to Speaker Om Birla seeking the strictest action against Bidhuri.

#BJP #Lok Sabha

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Centre moves to cancel OCI cards of pro-Khalistan activists

2
India

'Relationship with India important, but if allegations prove true...': Canada's defence minister on Nijjar killing

3
Trending

When Dev Anand 'robbed one brother, stole the other's girlfriend'

4
Amritsar

Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team

5
India

Hardeep Singh Nijjar case: Canada 'used' US intelligence on India's role

6
Bathinda

Manpreet Badal booked in Bathinda land-purchase case, Vigilance Bureau raids Muktsar village house of ex-finance minister

7
Punjab

RBI report: Punjab's debt to GSDP ratio highest at 48%

8
Trending

In leaked wedding video, watch Parineeti Chopra as she walks towards Raghav Chadha in 'pearl white'

9
Diaspora

Singapore Chinese cab driver abuses woman assuming her to be Indian; put under investigation

10
India

Indian, Russian firms halt diamond trade

Don't Miss

View All
Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team
Amritsar

Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team

Largest 3D printed complex coming up in Chandigarh; BRO chief reviews progress
Science Technology

World’s largest 3D printed complex coming up in Chandigarh; BRO chief reviews progress

Chandigarh turns colder, rain brings down temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh turns colder, rain brings down temperature

Heartwarming surprise: Daughter upgrades parents to business class on their flight, leaves netizens impressed
Trending

Heartwarming surprise: Daughter upgrades parents to business class on their flight, leaves netizens impressed

Amid India-Canada row, students’ immigration not directly affected
Amritsar

Amid India-Canada row, students' immigration not directly affected

NIA attaches SFJ chief Gurpatwant Pannun’s house in Chandigarh’s Sector 15
Chandigarh

NIA confiscates SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's properties in Chandigarh, Amritsar

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke
Diaspora

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media: Indian-origin Sikh minister
Diaspora

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media, says minister Harjit Sajjan

Top News

AIADMK severs ties with BJP-led NDA alliance; says would lead a separate front for 2024 LS polls

AIADMK severs ties with BJP-led NDA; says would lead a separate front for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Said the BJP state leadership has been defaming late CN Anna...

Asian Games: Sensational Sadhu blows away Sri Lanka as Indian women cricket team earns country’s second gold

Asian Games: India clinch gold as sensational Titas blows away Sri Lanka in women’s cricket final

India defeat Lanka by 19 runs in a low-scoring final

‘Relationship with India 'important', but if allegations are proven true…’: Canada’s Defence Minister on Nijjar’s killing

'Relationship with India important, but if allegations prove true...': Canada's defence minister on Nijjar killing

Tensions flared between India and Canada after Trudeau's exp...

Canada Speaker apologises for felicitating former Nazi as ‘war hero’

Canada Speaker apologises for felicitating former Nazi as ‘war hero’

The felicitation took place in Canadian Parliament in the pr...

Punjab Vigilance Bureau books Manpreet Badal, 5 others in land buying case

Manpreet Badal booked in Bathinda land-purchase case, Vigilance Bureau raids Muktsar village house of ex-finance minister

Three arrested; investigation shows Badal allegedly ‘conspir...


Cities

View All

On the run for 30 years, Amritsar man finally held for his colleague’s murder

On the run for 30 years, Amritsar man finally held for colleague’s murder

Hygiene goes for toss on Maha Singh road heading to Heritage Street in Amritsar

Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No. 18: Clogged sewers, potholed roads, tardy lifting of garbage plague Ward No. 18

Married woman dies by suicide, three held

Punjab Vigilance Bureau books Manpreet Badal, 5 others in land buying case

Manpreet Badal booked in Bathinda land-purchase case, Vigilance Bureau raids Muktsar village house of ex-finance minister

Two detained in ex-Finance Minister’s plot purchase case

Burglars break into bank in Haryana’s Ambala, cut open lockers, decamp with jewellery, other valuables

Burglars break into bank in Haryana’s Ambala, cut open lockers, decamp with jewellery, other valuables

50 city taxi stand allottees default on fee, Chandigarh MC issues resumption order

World’s largest 3D printed complex coming up in Chandigarh; BRO chief reviews progress

Chandigarh turns colder, rain brings down temperature

42-day leave to PGI staffers for organ donation

Bezzecchi claims trophy in maiden India MotoGP

Bezzecchi claims trophy in maiden India MotoGP

Carry out repair, beautification work in east Delhi areas: L-G to officials

Man fakes bullet injury to frame rival in Delhi, held with 2 aides

Man killed in hit-and-run in Delhi

Masked men loot jewellery shop in Rohini

Death by drowning: Villagers bid tearful adieu to 2 kids

Death by drowning: Villagers bid tearful adieu to 2 kids

Tragedy averted as roof of verandah collapses at Sidhupur govt school

Malhi may take charge as Trust chairman today

India, Canada row: CPI (ML) New Democracy condemns visa suspension, demands withdrawal

3 held for house theft

Ludhiana Civil Hospital awaits repair of boundary wall, MCH false ceiling

Ludhiana Civil Hospital awaits repair of boundary wall, MCH false ceiling

Property dealer demolishes woman’s house at Gill village

Woman’s 3 vehicles set afire by ex-boyfriend

1,875 farmers to get crop residue mgmt machines on subsidy in Ludhiana district

Ward watch: Commercial activities in residential areas lead to traffic jams, haphazard parking in Ward 46

AAP came to end mafia and change system in Punjab, now is its manager-in-chief, says Navjot Sidhu

AAP came to end mafia and change system in Punjab, now is its manager-in-chief, says Navjot Sidhu

Two days on, 4 arrested for attack on car outside temple in Patiala

PSEB engineers contribute Rs 36.29 lakh to CM’s Relief Fund

Punjab's rising debt worrying, says Navjot Singh Sidhu