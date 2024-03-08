Third accused in Jharkhand stage performer's gang-rape arrested

Medininagar (Jharkhand), March 8
Another accused in the gang-rape of a stage performer in Jharkhand’s Palamu district has been arrested, taking the total number of persons apprehended in the case to three, police said.
Vishrampur Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Rakesh Singh said that the third accused, who was absconding since the gang-rape incident surfaced, was arrested on Thursday.
“All accused in the case have been arrested,” he said.
The 21-year-old stage performer from Chhattisgarh was allegedly gang-raped on March 2 by three co-artistes in a car in Vishrampur police station area, around 200 km from the state capital Ranchi.
Two other accused in the case were arrested on Monday.
District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) secretary Arpit Shrivastava met the survivor on Thursday.
The authority with the help of the district administration shifted the woman to a centre, and a caretaker has also been deputed for her care.
The incident took place days after a foreign tourist was allegedly gang-raped in Dumka district.
