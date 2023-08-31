Mumbai, August 31
The third meeting of the Opposition’s INDIA alliance started in Mumbai on Thursday evening with leaders of several prominent political parties coming together to discuss the strategy and agenda of the grouping which is seeking to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre.
The meeting at Grand Hyatt hotel is being attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress parliamentary party leader Sonia Gandhi, party leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, among others.
Rahul Gandhi was seen chatting with the NCP’s Supriya Sule and Jayant Patil, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Aaditya Thackeray, Sanjay Raut, and the RJD’s Manoj Jha before the meet began.
Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M K Stalin, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, Delhi chief minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar arrived here in the evening for the meeting.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti, all of whom arrived in the city on Wednesday, are also present.
#Arvind Kejriwal #Congress #Mamata Banerjee #Mumbai #Rahul Gandhi #Sharad Pawar #Shiv Sena #Sonia Gandhi #Uddhav Thackeray
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Double digit growth in construction boosts India’s GDP to 7.8 pc in first quarter
India retains tag of world’s fastest-growing major economy a...
Government calls special session of Parliament from Sept 18-22
There’s no clarity on the agenda of the session
Dissolution of panchayats: Heads roll as Punjab government suspends two IAS officers
Decision on dissolution of panchayats backfired and caused h...
Supreme Court website faces phishing attack
The top court’s Registry said a fake website, imitating the ...
Third meeting of INDIA alliance begins in Mumbai, discussion on strategy and agenda of grouping on cards
Meeting at Grand Hyatt hotel being attended by Congress pres...