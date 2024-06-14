Third term shows spymaster Doval indispensable for Narendra Modi

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, June 13

National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval will continue at his job for the third term in the Narendra Modi-led NDA government. Doval, a 1968-batch Kerala cadre IPS officer and a former Intelligence Bureau chief, has been the NSA for 10 consecutive years.

The trust Doval enjoys with Modi means that he is tasked with suggesting policy on security matters pertaining to China, Pakistan and West Asia, and heads the critical technology vertical with the US. Sources said he was not keen to continue as NSA, and was persuaded to be on board.

A notification of the government today reads: “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Ajit Doval, IPS (Retd) as National Security Adviser with effect from 10.06.2024. His appointment will be co-terminus with the term of the Prime Minister or until further orders, whichever is earlier.”

During the term of his office, Doval will be assigned the rank of a Cabinet Minister. The Tribune, in its edition dated June 8, had first reported that Doval would continue in his job. This was amid speculation that several names were being considered as Doval’s term had ended. As per terms of his appointment in Modi 2.0, Doval’s tenure ended on June 5, when Modi and his Cabinet demitted office, a day after the LS poll results. Doval is also the special representative for the ‘boundary talks’ with China that are on for the past two decades.

He along with his US counterpart Jake Sullivan heads the initiative on critical and emerging technology (iCET) between India and the US that took shape in January 2023. In this span of time, the two sides have signed a Indo-US Quantum Coordination Mechanism, an MoU on semi-conductors was signed, the telecom industry is working on 5G and 6G technologies. There is progress on biotech, artificial intelligence, defence and space technologies.

Doval during his stint in the Intelligence Bureau was inside the Golden Temple During Operation Black Thunder-II. The National Security Guards (NSG) then managed to free the Golden Temple from pro-Khalistan elements.

The NSA plays the role of the chief adviser to the Prime Minister on national security policy and international affairs. The NSA’s oversees strategic and sensitive issues and receives intelligence inputs from all agencies, processes them and presents his reading of the events before the Prime Minister.

