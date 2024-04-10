 Thiruvananthapuram clash heats up: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar slaps defamation notice on Shashi Tharoor : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Thiruvananthapuram clash heats up: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar slaps defamation notice on Shashi Tharoor

Thiruvananthapuram clash heats up: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar slaps defamation notice on Shashi Tharoor

Retract and apologise or face action, says the IT Minister to rival and three-term Congress MP

Thiruvananthapuram clash heats up: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar slaps defamation notice on Shashi Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor (left) and Rajeev Chandrashekhar. PTI/Reuters file photos



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, April 10

The fight for the VIP segment of Thirivananthapuram in Kerala heated up Wednesday with BJP candidate and IT minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar slapping a defamation notice on Congress rival and sitting MP Shashi Tharoor.

In the legal notice sent to Tharoor, a three term MP from the seat running for the fourth time, Chandrashekhar alleges dissemination by his rival of “patently false information among the constituents of Thiruvananthapuram purportedly spreading misleading information regarding bribing key voters and influential figures such as Parish priests, among others.”

The minister expressed ‘shock’ at the allegations made by Shashi Tharoor in a recent TV interview and has demanded immediate retraction of what he described as “reckless statements.”

Shashi Tharoor must also tender a public apology or face legal ramifications, he said.

The notice read, “Immediately withdraw all the allegations and aspersions made by you the Noticee against Our Client, i.e. Shri. Rajeev Chandrashekhar on the aforesaid news channel dated 06.04.2024; Tender an unconditional public apology to Our Client to his satisfaction through print and electronic media with regard to the said baseless allegations and aspersions made by you the Noticee; and Immediately cease, refrain and desist from defaming, harassing, hampering the reputation of Our Client and spreading any uncalled for rumour and stop indulging in any such activities in the future.”

The legal notice also states that Tharoor has made these statements “with an intent to harm” Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

It emphasizes how such defamatory statements have harmed and disrespected the entire Christian community of Thiruvananathapuram and its leaders by accusing them of engaging in cash-for-votes activities, further highlighting the need for a public apology within 24 hours.

“Shocked and surprised to watch the news video dated 06.04.2024 on a Malayalam news channel named 24 News, wherein you, the Noticee (Shashi Tharoor), made defamatory statements alleging that Our Client (Rajeev Chandrasekhar) had indulged in illegal activities of offering money to voters, and that Our Client is spreading lies in Christian communities. Not only are the said statements totally and completely false but it is clear that the same was made with the clear mala fide intent to tarnish the reputation of Our Client in order to try and gain an unfair advantage in the upcoming elections,” the legal notice further said.

This legal notice comes shortly after Tharoor allegedly violated Rule I(2) of the Model Code of Conduct, which says candidates must confine their criticisms to “policies and programmes, past record and work” and refrain from criticism of other parties or workers based on “unverified allegations or distortions”.

“In this case, Tharoor’s statements made to ‘24 News’ channel on how Rajeev Chandrasekhar offered money to key voters in the constituency, including religious and community leaders such as parish priests, without disclosing their names publicly, has not been verified,” Chandrashekhar said.

Chandrashekhar, a three term RS MP, is fighting his maiden Lok Sabha poll.

Tharoor has also been accused of “violating sub-section 3 of section 123 of the Representation of the Peoples Act, 1951, by appealing to the religious identity of the voters, and his actions constitute a corrupt practice under the RP Act as held by the decision of the 7-judge bench of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in Abhiram Singh v. CD Commachen (Civil Appeal No.37/1992).”

The legal notice further stated that, “It is apprehended that you (Shashi Tharoor) have concocted these allegations and circulated them in order to influence the voters in Thiruvananthapuram. It is feared that you have engaged in spreading such false news in order to subvert the process of free and fair elections.

It is feared that your statements are now being circulated by your agents, supporters, and party members through various platforms including social media and messaging apps to spread the false allegations against Rajeev Chandrasekhar.”

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Kerala #Shashi Tharoor


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Warm greetings and a tight hug: Bhagwant Mann meets AAP’s Sanjay Singh at Punjab CM’s residence in Chandigarh

2
Punjab

Punjab’s ex-minister Sucha Singh Langah’s son found selling drugs in Shimla; 4 others arrested

3
Bathinda

Class 11 student of Punjab’s Bathinda driving at high speed crashes car into tree, dies; had posted speedometer video on Instagram

4
Punjab

Student ‘gangraped’ at Nabha college, two held

5
Punjab

In poll season, Punjab politicians turn to shrines & deras to seek ‘blessings’

6
Punjab

AAP files complaint against SAD chief Sukhbir Badal for violating EC directions during poll campaign

7
Punjab INDIA VOTES 2024

Turncoats giving parties jitters in Punjab

8
Delhi

Excise ‘scam’: Supreme Court agrees to consider Kejriwal’s request for urgent hearing of petition against Delhi HC order upholding his arrest

9
J & K

BJP used Kashmiri Pandits' pain as 'weapon' to garner votes across India: Mehbooba Mufti

10
India

‘Voters' right to know not absolute’: Supreme Court upholds Arunachal Pradesh MLA’s election

Don't Miss

View All
Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival
Punjab

In photos: Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab
Patiala

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp
Punjab

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp in Amritsar

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation
Trending

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships
Trending

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships

Pakistan Cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup, watch videos
Trending

Pakistan cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup; watch videos

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh
Trending

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man
Trending

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man

Top News

Patanjali advertising case: Supreme Court raps Ramdev again, declines to accept apology

Patanjali advertising case: Supreme Court raps Ramdev again, declines to accept apology

The apex court says it does not want to be generous; also co...

Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court against his arrest in liquor policy case after High Court setback

Excise ‘scam’: Supreme Court agrees to consider Kejriwal’s request for urgent hearing of petition against Delhi HC order upholding his arrest

Senior counsel AM Singhvi mentioned Kejriwal’s petition befo...

AAP huddle at Kejriwal’s residence: Bhagwant Mann, Sunita Kejriwal among top brass attend

AAP huddle at Kejriwal’s residence: Bhagwant Mann, Sunita Kejriwal among top brass attend

The party will deliberate on Lok Sabha strategy in Kejriwal’...

Hope prevails for Pakistani nationals in Amritsar jail as High Court directs Centre to intervene

Hope prevails for Pakistani nationals in Punjab's Amritsar jail as High Court directs Centre to intervene

‘Let Union of India take necessary steps as such for repatri...

Class 11 student of Punjab’s Bathinda driving at a speed of 140 kmph crashes into tree, dies; had posted speedometer video on Instagram

Class 11 student of Punjab’s Bathinda driving at high speed crashes car into tree, dies; had posted speedometer video on Instagram

3 months back, 2 MBBS students had died due to overspeeding...


Cities

View All

Hope prevails for Pakistani nationals in Amritsar jail as High Court directs Centre to intervene

Hope prevails for Pakistani nationals in Punjab's Amritsar jail as High Court directs Centre to intervene

Youth from Dera Baba Nanak found murdered in Amritsar

Bargari issue: Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh expresses dissent with AAP; targets CM Bhagwant Mann

Pray on ‘Khalsa Sajna Divas’, Takht Jathedars to Sikhs

In photos: Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival

Class 11 student of Punjab’s Bathinda driving at a speed of 140 kmph crashes into tree, dies; had posted speedometer video on Instagram

Class 11 student of Punjab’s Bathinda driving at high speed crashes car into tree, dies; had posted speedometer video on Instagram

Farmers stage protest against BJP candidate Hans Raj Hans in Rampura Phul

U-16 cricket tourney: Bathinda score 368 runs in first innings against Ludhiana

Of 78 participants, 46 opposed flyover at Tribune Chowk, High Court informed

Of 78 participants, 46 opposed flyover at Tribune Chowk in Chandigarh, High Court informed

Chandigarh: PGI panel for 2 new anaesthesia depts

One-way traffic on Sector 26 road in Chandigarh during school timings

Day 1 of Navratri: Devotees donate over Rs 21 lakh, 247 gm silver at 3 temples in Panchkula

Girl dies after tiff with friend in Sector 35 park in Chandigarh

AAP huddle at Kejriwal’s residence: Bhagwant Mann, Sunita Kejriwal among top brass attend

AAP huddle at Kejriwal’s residence: Bhagwant Mann, Sunita Kejriwal among top brass attend

Excise ‘scam’: Supreme Court agrees to consider Kejriwal’s request for urgent hearing of petition against Delhi HC order upholding his arrest

AAP kickstarts door-to-door drive against Kejriwal’s arrest

Bhardwaj: Excise policy case biggest political conspiracy

Sanjay Singh, Bhagwant Mann will not meet CM Kejriwal today in Tihar, says AAP

INDIA VOTES 2024: BJP to open state office today

BJP to open state office in Jalandhar's Maqsudan today

Support of MLAs, halqa in-charges to ex-CM Charanjit Channi annoys Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary

Nawanshahr: 5 days on, cops still clueless about ex-militant Rattandeep Singh’s killers

Traders suffer as road repair work faces inordinate delay

Hoshiarpur: Admn forms team to check illegal mining in Kandi area

10 deadlines missed, upcoming International airport still not ready to take off

10 deadlines missed, upcoming International airport still not ready to take off

Cleanliness a distant dream for residents of Giaspura flats

VB arrests head constable for taking Rs 1.15 lakh bribe

Fire Safety Part - V: 20 lakh served by just 6 fire stations

Ludhiana AAP leader booked in fake LLB degree scam

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab

Student ‘gangraped’ at Nabha college, two held

Death after eating cake in Patiala: Two weeks on, sample report still awaited

250 students participate in athletics meet on Punjabi University campus

Stockholm University Professor to deliver lecture