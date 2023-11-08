 This Diwali, buy products made locally, post selfie with product or maker on NaMo App: PM Modi to people : The Tribune India

  • India
  • This Diwali, buy products made locally, post selfie with product or maker on NaMo App: PM Modi to people

This Diwali, buy products made locally, post selfie with product or maker on NaMo App: PM Modi to people

Urges people to encourage the creativity of fellow Indians and keep traditions thriving

This Diwali, buy products made locally, post selfie with product or maker on NaMo App: PM Modi to people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, November 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged people, this Diwali, to buy products which have been made locally and then post a selfie with the product or its maker on the NaMo App.

In a post on X, Modi said, “This Diwali, let us celebrate India’s entrepreneurial and creative spirit with #VocalForLocal threads on NaMo app. https://narendramodi.in/vocal4local”

“Buy products which have been made locally and then post a selfie with the product or the maker on the NaMo App. Invite your friends and family to join your thread and spread the spirit of positivity,” Modi said.

“Let us use the power of digital media to support local talent, encourage the creativity of fellow Indians and keep our traditions thriving,” he said.

In his remarks during October’s 'Mann Ki Baat', Modi had reiterated his strong pitch for being ‘vocal for local’. “Like every time, this time too, during festivals, our priority should be ‘Vocal for Local’,” he had said.

“I want to reiterate my request that wherever you go on tourism or pilgrimage, buy products made by local artisans,” Modi had said.

He had urged people to insist on using the UPI digital payment system during the transactions, and said buying local products will spread the brightness of the upcoming Diwali festival for artisans.

#Diwali #Narendra Modi

