 Social media marketing professional from Mumbai recruits ‘X sleuths’ to get back his airpod lost in Kerala : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Social media marketing professional from Mumbai recruits ‘X sleuths’ to get back his airpod lost in Kerala

Social media marketing professional from Mumbai recruits ‘X sleuths’ to get back his airpod lost in Kerala

In just a day, with the help of X members, Nikhil Jain manages to track down the person who took the expensive earphones to his house in Goa and convinces him to give them back

Social media marketing professional from Mumbai recruits ‘X sleuths’ to get back his airpod lost in Kerala

Photo for representation



PTI

Bengaluru, January 6

When Nikhil Jain, a social media marketing professional from Mumbai, lost his Airpod while vacationing in Kerala, he knew that his case was more for the sleuths of the social media than the police.

His faith in social media was not misplaced.

In just a day, with the help of X members, Jain managed to track down the person who took the expensive earphones to his house in Goa and convinced him to give them back. Now, two weeks later, he finally managed to collect his device from a Goan police station.

“The incident happened inside a national park in Kerala, I left my Airpod in a bus there. I waited for the bus to come back and realised that someone took them. There was no signal inside, so I had to leave the area to track the device. And when I finally did, it was already on the move, and was in another national park about 40 km from where I was. But the next day I could track it to a hotel nearby,” Jain told PTI.

Jain said he then approached the hotel along with the Kerala police, but they could not do much as the location did not pinpoint to any exact room and the hotel authorities refused to help further citing client privilege.

“So, I watched my device travel through Mangalore to Goa. When it stayed put in Goa, I figured the person is from there,” said Jain, co-founder of Stonks Studio, a social media content agency.

On December 21, 2023, Jain (@niquotein) posted on X along with location coordinates: “I recently lost my new airpods in kerala and this ** person is travelling with it. the person is in south goa since 2 days, so I'm guessing they live there. does anyone here live around dr. alvaro de loyola furtado road in south goa? rt for reach, etc (sic).” **

The sleuths from X took over. Within minutes, user @ItsMeAshwin12 posted the picture of the house with the help of Google Street Map along with the message, “Airpods are in this house, Twitter, do ur thing and go get them (sic).”      

While most jumped into the conversation to discuss technical details of tracking Airpods, a day later, the X post reached a target close enough – the neighbour's relative.

Edward Mascarenhas (@Kooledd) posted on December 22, 2023: “My relatives stay exactly there and I sent them the deets. They mentioned their neighbors did go to Kerala recently (sic).”  

He then followed it up with another post: “So they got in touch with them and they mentioned they'll drop it off at Margoa police station (sic).”         

“By December 22 evening, the device was at Margoa police station,” Jain told PTI.

Jain said he then called the police station. “They confirmed that the device was indeed with them,” added Jain.

Now, the only thing remaining for him was to collect it. “Many from X, of course, volunteered. But my friend and former colleague, Sanket (@iamsexified) chipped in, saying he will be going to Goa in a few days, so I decided to wait for him to collect the device,” said Jain.

Finally, last night, Jain posted in X, with a picture of Sanket triumphantly holding the device: “CAN U BELIEVE!!? thank u to angel sanket, goa police, kerala police, twitter, find my feature, twitter and everyone who replied to this tweet! what a beautiful story. what a community-like feeling. world is so big and yet small (sic).”         

The original post, which saw 1.2 million views, became a target for some new-age guerrilla marketing too. Within hours of the post, Ather Energy (@atherenergy) jumped in with an offer: “There's a fully charged, mission-ready Ather 450X waiting for you at Margoa. Over and out.”       

A Bengaluru-based bakery went a step further to cash in on the buzz. It quickly opened X account, @bitesofben48552, on the same day, and posted its offer: “We've just joined @X to inform you that we're dispatching a package of quick bites to ensure you're fueled for your crucial mission. Hopefully, we're not late. Kindly share your address, and we'll deliver it from Bengaluru to your doorstep.”        

Jain said although he or Sanket did not use any of these offers, the thought counted. “It made me feel good about the entire incident. Although initially I was pissed off with the person who walked away with my Airpod, I am grateful that they went to the police station and handed over the device. They could have easily chucked it somewhere and that would have made it a lot more complicated,” said Jain.

As if to prove his point, another X user, Ritesh Ambastha (@riteshambastha) posted: “I've lost the Airpod in the house I'm living in; and it's been 3 months I'm looking for it. I wish you the best (sic).”         

Jain's story is also proof that persistence pays. X user Himanshu Gupta (@himanshu_gg), recalls how he too lost one of his buds in Kerala while he was travelling in July last year, but didn't think to mobilise X to get it back then. Although, he posted in X with the coordinates when it happened, he just gave up with a “I knew I will loose it someday, but not like this (sic)” and instead started canvassing for some “hidden gems” to visit in Kerala from X users.

Jain said he kept at it because he kept thinking what a story it would be to tell his children if he did find them through X. “It worked out in the end. And I am happy and grateful,” said Jain. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kerala #Mumbai #Social Media


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

'How will Sunil Jakhar face Punjabis now': Bhagwant Mann takes swipe at BJP leader after MoD makes public state tableau design

2
Haryana

Punjab model Divya Pahuja's body was in room number 111, but police returned from Gurugram hotel after checking room number 114

3
Delhi

AAP nominates Delhi women's panel chief Swati Maliwal for Rajya Sabha, renominates Sanjay Singh, ND Gupta

4
Trending

Watch video: Dog eats up $4,000 in cash; owner 'almost has a heart attack’

5
Punjab

Video showing Ludhiana jail inmates celebrating undertrial prisoner's birthday with 'pakora' party goes viral

6
World

Navy commandos board hijacked merchant vessel; rescue all 21 crew members, including 15 Indians

7
Chandigarh

10 flights cancelled as fog at Chandigarh airport reduces visibility

8
World

‘Girls were getting paid to find other girls’: Inside Jeffrey Epstein's lavish island where young women were 'raped and abused’

9
Delhi

Delhi court allows jailed AAP leader Sanjay Singh to sign documents for his Rajya Sabha re-nomination

10
India

MS Dhoni files criminal case against ex-business partners for alleged fraud of Rs 16 crore

Don't Miss

View All
Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days
Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi
Punjab

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi

Why are Canada goose jackests being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK
Trending

Why are Canada goose jackets being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia
Trending

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali
Himachal

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero
J & K

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero

In videos, watch Tsunami waves hit Japan after massive earthquake strikes Ishikawa
Trending

In videos, watch tsunami waves hit Japan after massive earthquake strikes Ishikawa

Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Top News

ISRO's Aditya-L1 spacecraft to be placed in its final destination orbit today

ISRO's Aditya-L1 spacecraft to be placed in its final destination orbit today

The spacecraft will be placed in a halo orbit around Lagrang...

Alaska plane’s door blows away just after takeoff with 171 on board; makes emergency landing

Video: Alaska plane’s door opens mid-air 20 minutes after takeoff with 171 on board

Alaska Airlines Flight 1282, which had been bound for Ontari...

This social media marketing professional from Mumbai recruits ‘X sleuths’ to get back his airpod lost in Kerala from Goa

Social media marketing professional from Mumbai recruits ‘X sleuths’ to get back his airpod lost in Kerala

In just a day, with the help of X members, Nikhil Jain manag...

‘Community very shaken’; extortion threats prompt Hindu community leaders to hold public forum in Canada

‘Community very shaken’; extortion threats prompt Hindu community leaders to hold public forum in Canada

The event, organised by the Vedic Hindu Cultural Society of ...

14 Delhi-bound trains delayed due to fog

14 Delhi-bound trains delayed due to fog

Minimum temperature settles at 8.9 degrees Celsius


Cities

View All

On CVO’s report, Amritsar MC initiates action against illegal buildings

On CVO’s report, Amritsar MC initiates action against illegal buildings

Several domestic, international flights delayed due to dense fog in Amritsar

Amritsar: Government teacher suspended for molesting 3 girls, still at large

Amritsar district administration puts ban on sale, storage, use of kite string till February 12

Takht Sri Damdama Sahib former Jathedar Giani Balwant Singh Nandgarh dies

Takht Damdama Sahib former Jathedar dies

Takht Sri Damdama Sahib former Jathedar Giani Balwant Singh Nandgarh dies

Sarpanches support Navjot Singh Sidhu’s rally in Bathinda tomorrow

Chandigarh: New DC’s Office moves a step closer to reality

Chandigarh: New DC’s Office moves a step closer to reality

No respite from foggy weather in Chandigarh

Advanced Neurosciences Centre at PGI all set for April opening

2 Aadhaars in one name: Punjab and Haryana High Court seeks details in same-sex marriage case

Swachh Survekshan 2023: Chandigarh retains the ‘water plus’ status for 3rd year

14 Delhi-bound trains delayed due to fog

14 Delhi-bound trains delayed due to fog

AQI improves to 333 in Delhi

Home Ministry orders CBI probe into supply of substandard drugs in Delhi govt hospitals

Funds for Farishtey scheme: SC asks L-G to file affidavit on Delhi Govt’s plea

DCW dealt with 1.7L cases in 8 yrs: Report

Five of a family injured as car collides with roadside railing

Five of a family injured as car collides with roadside railing

Jalandhar: Gaping loopholes in police version in DSP murder case

Jalandhar: Infant’s body exhumed on court orders

Congress failed to protect Bholath MLA Sukhpal Khaira, case against him bogus: Sunil Jakhar

LPU alumnus joins Paris Olympics broadcast crew

Bogus staff: MC chief recommends FIR against 51, seven suspended

Bogus staff: MC chief recommends FIR against 51, seven suspended

Protect yourself from intense cold conditions, Ludhiana residents told

Health Department cautions against common myths in winter

79K new vehicles registered in Ludhiana in 2023, 65 per cent up than 2021

Ludhiana: CP flags off PCR vehicles equipped with dashcams

Patiala DIG meets district cops, says safety of residents priority

Patiala DIG meets district cops, says safety of residents priority

Patiala Police warn those not verifying their tenants

Attempts to pass electricity Bill will be opposed: AIPEF

Police Dept pensioners discuss their demands