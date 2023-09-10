This year’s summit proved G20 can still drive solutions to its most pressing issues: Biden

PTI

New Delhi, September 10

US President Joe Biden on Sunday said this year’s G20 summit has proven that the grouping can still drive solutions to its most pressing issues.

He made the remarks in a post on X as he left for Vietnam after he and several other G20 leaders paid homage at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial Rajghat here this morning.

“At a moment when the global economy is suffering from the overlapping shocks of the climate crisis, fragility, and conflict, this year’s Summit proved that the G20 can still drive solutions to our most pressing issues,” Biden said.

On his first visit to India as the US President, Biden arrived in the National Capital on Friday to attend the two-day G20 summit and held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi the same day.

In their over 50-minute talks, Modi and Biden vowed to “deepen and diversify” the bilateral major defence partnership while welcoming forward movement in India’s procurement of 31 drones and joint development of jet engines.

Biden also participated in key sessions of the G20 Summit on Saturday.

