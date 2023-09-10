New Delhi, September 10
US President Joe Biden on Sunday said this year’s G20 summit has proven that the grouping can still drive solutions to its most pressing issues.
He made the remarks in a post on X as he left for Vietnam after he and several other G20 leaders paid homage at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial Rajghat here this morning.
“At a moment when the global economy is suffering from the overlapping shocks of the climate crisis, fragility, and conflict, this year’s Summit proved that the G20 can still drive solutions to our most pressing issues,” Biden said.
On his first visit to India as the US President, Biden arrived in the National Capital on Friday to attend the two-day G20 summit and held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi the same day.
In their over 50-minute talks, Modi and Biden vowed to “deepen and diversify” the bilateral major defence partnership while welcoming forward movement in India’s procurement of 31 drones and joint development of jet engines.
Biden also participated in key sessions of the G20 Summit on Saturday.
#G20 #Joe Biden #Mahatma Gandhi #United States of America USA
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi pushes for reforms in global bodies, says new realities should be reflected in new global structure
Says it is nature's law that those who don't change with tim...
G20 Summit over, PM Modi hands over ceremonial gavel to Brazilian president
Brazil officially will take over the mantle of the presidenc...
India vs Pakistan: Babar Azam wins toss, opts to bowl in Asia Cup clash
Batter KL Rahul returns to Indian team after a long injury l...
This year’s summit proved G20 can still drive solutions to its most pressing issues: Biden
US President made the remarks in a post on X as he left for ...
G20 leaders pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat
US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and UN...