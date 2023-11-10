Those coveting Nitish Kumar’s chair mixing ‘poisonous substance’ in his food: Jitan Ram Manjhi

PTI

Patna, November 10

Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi on Friday alleged that “poisonous substances” were being mixed into the food served to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, by those “coveting his chair”.

Manjhi, a former chief minister, made the allegation while speaking to journalists outside the Vidhan Sabha premises, a day after he was upbraided by Kumar, his former mentor, on the floor of the House.

“Nitish Kumar used vulgar language a few days ago which caused him to apologise in both Houses of the legislature. Yesterday, he again lost control over himself and spoke to me in an insulting manner, forgetting that I am senior to him in age and political experience. This is a sign of deteriorating mental health,” alleged Manjhi, who was flanked on both sides by members of the BJP, his current ally.

Manjhi also disclosed that he would meet Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Saturday to apprise him of the “grim situation” prevailing in Bihar.

“I also demand a high-level inquiry into the food served to Nitish Kumar which, I suspect, is being laced with substances which would make him go insane. There are some people around him who are coveting his chair,” said Manjhi, who refused to elaborate further.

Notably, Kumar had given Manjhi a tongue-lashing on Thursday when the latter had raised doubts over the government’s caste survey following which quotas in jobs and educational institutions for the deprived sections have been raised by 15 per cent in the state.

Both Houses of the legislature were adjourned till 2 pm, on the last day of the winter session, following an uproar over Manjhi’s issue.

The assembly also witnessed high drama before the commencement of proceedings at 11 am as BJP members gheraoed the Speaker’s chamber while those of the ruling ‘Mahgathbandhan’ staged a demonstration outside attacking the saffron party over alleged poor treatment of women by its leaders, including MP Braj Bhushan Sharan Singh and former Union minister Chinmayanand.

Members of both sides entered the House carrying the placards which were snatched away by security personnel upon instructions from Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary.

The Speaker conducted the Question Hour for about 20 minutes, during which many opposition members stayed in the well raising slogans and hooting the treasury benches where the chief minister was also seated.

Before adjourning the proceedings till post lunch session, the speaker noted with dismay “It is clear that you people do not want the House to run”.

