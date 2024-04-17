Those terming Sanatan ‘dengue, malaria’ don’t deserve even single seat: PM Modi

Aksheev Thakur
New Delhi, April 16
Launching an attack on the INDIA bloc, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Congress and its partners are resorting to lies in the name of the Constitution. He said 80-90 per cent members of the Constituent Assembly were sanatanis.
‘Corruption full-time business in Bengal’
- PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday said corruption had become a full-time business in West Bengal and that the TMC intimidated voters by spreading rumours against CAA
- Addressing a rally in Raiganj, he said the TMC has encouraged infiltration of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas in WB to change the demography of the region
- “No permission is given for Ram Navami shobha yatra, but those who pelt Ram Navami and Durga Puja shobha yatras with stones are given full freedom by the govt,” the PM said
Speaking at a rally in Bihar’s Gaya district, Modi said, “The NDA respects the Constitution. Dr Rajendra Prasad was key in the formation of the Constitution. Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar drafted it…Those who abuse Sanatan should listen carefully that 80-90% of the people in the Constituent Assembly that made the Constitution of India were Sanatanis and those Sanatanis supported Ambedkar in making such a great Constitution.”
The remarks came a day after RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav said the BJP was aiming at changing the Constitution, citing utterances by many leaders of the BJP recently.
Modi also accused the opposition leaders, including those of the RJD and the Congress, of playing politics with the Constitution.
Calling RJD a symbol of ‘jungle raj and corruption’, Modi said,“This election is only to punish arrogant alliance leaders. It is to punish those who are against the Constitution and opposing the Centre’s initiatives to make India a ‘Viksit Bharat’.”
The PM alleged that the Opposition calls Santana dharma “dengue and malaria”. “They don’t deserve even a single seat…they must be punished. The RJD and the Congress only play politics in the name of social justice,” Modi alleged.
Addressing the gathering Bihar’s Purnea district the PM said that if NDA is voted back to power, there will be a crackdown on illegal immigration in Seemanchal region which flourished under the RJD-Congress regime.
Purnea shares its borders with Nepal and Bangladesh. “Vote bank politics has allowed illegal immigration to go unchecked in the Seemanchal region, leading to grave security risks and to the detriment of the poor, including Dalits, living in the region. Many times they have been attacked and their houses have been set on fire,” said Modi.
He added that those who are opposing the CAA should know that “Modi is not going to be stopped or be scared”.
Gaya, a reserved seat from where former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi is trying his luck as the NDA candidate, goes to polls in the first phase. Santosh Kumar Kushwaha, a JD(U) candidate is contesting from Purnea. Kushwaha is an incumbent MP from Purnea.
