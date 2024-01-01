Those who did injustice to society now thinking of ‘Nyay Yatra’: JP Nadda

PTI

Lucknow, December 31

Targeting the Congress, BJP president JP Nadda on Sunday said those who spared no effort in doing injustice to society were now thinking about holding a 'Nyay Yatra'.

Addressing a public gathering here, Nadda also hit out at the opposition INDIA bloc, saying it was bent on dragging the country down while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was taking it forward.

Nadda was here to participate in the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra', which aims to spread the word about the central government's flagship schemes ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He also flagged off a half-marathon for women.

“Those people who spared no effort to break India over the last so many years had set out on Bharat Jodo Yatra. Those people who spared no effort in doing injustice to society are thinking about holding a 'nyay yatra' these days. Those people who never thought of anyone outside their family are talking about the country today,” the BJP chief said.

Last week, the Congress announced it would hold from January 14 a 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' led by Rahul Gandhi from Manipur to Mumbai, passing through 14 states. The exercise is being seen as the party's attempt to rally support ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Targeting the INDIA bloc, which also includes the Congress, Nadda said the Opposition coalition was working to stop the country's growth.

“On one side, we have Modi ji who is taking the country forward, and on the other we have the INDI alliance that is bent on stopping the country (from growing). They are competing to drag the country down and we are competing to take India forward under the leadership of PM Modi,” he said.

#BJP #Congress #JP Nadda #Lucknow