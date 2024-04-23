‘Threat to democracy, free speech under Modi govt’

Former Rajya Sabha member MV Rajeev Gowda (60) is set to contest his first Lok Sabha poll as the Congress candidate from the Bangalore North constituency. A former Reserve Bank of India Director and IIM-B professor, he hails from a family of freedom fighters.

Price rise and unemployment are other major issues

During the course of his campaign, Gowda spoke to Aksheev Thakur about the issues in the constituency.

Excerpts from the interview.

What are the major challenges in Bangalore North constituency?

My uncle (MV Krishnappa) won six Lok Sabha elections. My father (M V Venkatappa) was elected to the Assembly several times, so I am not new to electoral politics. I have had the experience of being a Rajya Sabha member, though this is my first LS poll contest. I don't see any challenge. Voters know the BJP did nothing for Karnataka and their central leadership also didn't release drought-relief funds. People see these issues. So, I am confident of winning the poll.

Who do you feel you are pitted against — Modi factor or local BJP candidate Shobha Karandlaje?

Shobha Karandlaje is a divisive force and nothing more than that. Moreover, the PM won't come and solve the problems of the constituency. People see my educational background and what I have done for the city. I have got Metro feeder buses here and prepared a climate action plan for Bengaluru. Voters have a sense of who is a performer and who is a non-performer. As far the PM is concerned what has he done to address issues in Manipur. Price rise and unemployment are other key issues. There is a threat to free speech and democracy under the BJP-led government.

What factors favour the Congress?

The Congress government's guarantees (free bus travel for women in Karnataka, free foodgrains to BPL families, free electricity, financial aid of Rs 2,000 to women and Rs 3,000 monthly assistance to unemployed graduates) are resonating well with the public. We have given in 10 months what the Modi-led Centre could not in 10 years.

The JD(S) has aligned with the BJP. Is it a concern for the Congress?

The JD(S) is on its last legs. Earlier, it was considered as a secular alternative to the Congress. Former PM HD Deve Gowda's son-in-law Dr CN Manjunath is contesting on the BJP ticket. In Dasarahalli, former JDS MLA Manjunatha R has joined us. In fact, a large number of JD(S) supporters have joined us.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Democracy #Lok Sabha #Rajya Sabha #Reserve Bank of India RBI