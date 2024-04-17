Three days before poll, top Naxalite among 29 killed in Bastar gunfight

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 16

At least 29 Naxalites, including their top leader Shankar Rao, were killed during an encounter with security forces in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday. Three security personnel sustained injuries in the fierce gunfight that took place just three days ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

A large quantity of weapons was seized from the spot. Rao carried a reward of Rs 25 lakh on his head. The fierce encounter took place at 2 pm in Hapatola forest between Binagunda and Koronar villages under Chhotebethiya police station limits when a joint team of the BSF and state police’s District Reserve Guard was patrolling the area, police officials said.

“After the encounter, the area was searched and a huge cache of weapons, including AK-47, SLR, Insas and .303 rifles, was recovered,” the state police said. This was one of the biggest anti-Naxal operations in the area, said Bastar IGP Sundarraj. Polling in the Naxalite-hit Bastar LS seat will take place in the first phase on April 19, while Kanker, also in the region, will vote in the second phase on April 26.

