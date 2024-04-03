Three ex-convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination return to Sri Lanka

Chennai, April 3
Three ex-convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, all of them Sri Lankans, returned to their home country on Wednesday, nearly two years after being freed by the Supreme Court. They had earlier served a three-decade prison term in connection with the killing of the former Prime Minister.
V Murugan, alias Srikaran, S Jeyakumar and B Robert Payas left by a Sri Lankan carrier for Colombo on Wednesday, officials said.
The Tamil Nadu Government had last month informed the Madras High Court that the Sri Lankan High Commission here had granted travel documents to Murugan and the rest and they could return home once a deportation order is issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO). Murugan had earlier moved the court seeking a direction to authorities concerned to provide him a photo ID.
The three persons were among the seven convicts in the case freed by the Supreme Court in November 2022.
Post their release, they were lodged in a special camp in Tiruchirappalli. They were brought here last night and left for Colombo today.
Earlier, Murugan’s wife Nalini had also moved the court, seeking a direction to the authorities to permit her husband to appear before the Sri Lankan High Commission here with an escort to get an ‘all country passport’. The couple intended to join their daughter who is now residing in the UK, she had then submitted.
Another Lankan national convicted in the case, Santhan, had died here recently.
The others who had been convicted and freed in the case are Perarivalan, Ravichandran and Nalini, all Indians.
On Wednesday, Nalini met Murugan and others at the airport, prior to their journey back home.
Rajiv Gandhi was killed by a suicide bomber of the banned LTTE nearby Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991.
Seven persons were convicted in the case with four of them, including Nalini, given capital punishment, but later it was commuted to life.
All seven had served over 30 years in prison before the Supreme Court ordered their premature release in November 2022.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Top leadership of the party arrested with an 'aim to finish AAP', says Delhi Minister Gopal Rai
AAP leaders to go on fast against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s...
Will not let Atishi escape: BJP's Virendra Sachdeva on legal notice to AAP leader over ED arrest threat claims
Delhi BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva said that Atishi is bound...
Missing Kerala man found dead mysteriously along with wife, another woman in Arunachal hotel
The hotel staff broke the door to find that all the three gu...
Supreme Court agrees to take up after two weeks PIL on VVPAT cross-verification of votes cast in EVMs
Petitioners have demanded that all VVPATs should be verified...
Student accidentally hangs self while faking suicide during video call to friend on April Fool's Day
April 1 is celebrated as an April Fool's Day with people pla...