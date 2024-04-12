Three injured in Manipur gunfight, extra security forces deployed

Imphal, April 12
Three persons were injured in a gunfight between armed village volunteers and unidentified gunmen at Pelyang village in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district on Friday, officials said.
“There was a gunfight between Meitei and Kuki insurgents at Pelyang village in Tengnoupal district, around 25 km from the boundary of Thoubal at Heirok,” police said.
“Three Meitei insurgents sustained injuries, but they are currently stable. The incident took place under Machi police station in Tengnoupal district. Meitei women have taken out rallies in some areas in protest against the attack by Kukis,” police added.
Meanwhile, additional state and central police forces have been rushed to the area to bring the situation under control, they said.
In another development, unknown men torched a saw mill near Pallel in Kakching district adjacent to Thoubal district in the early hours of Friday.
“Fire tenders were rushed to the spot but the mill was gutted,” police said. Security forces have launched operations to arrest the perpetrators, police said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India advises citizens against travel to Israel and Iran amid rising tensions between the two countries
Tensions escalating following a strike on Iranian consulate ...
After decades, polls taking place in J-K without fear of terrorism, cross-border firing: PM Modi
Prime Minister was addressing a poll rally in Udhampur
Breakthrough in Bengaluru blast case: NIA arrests 2 key suspects, including mastermind, from Kolkata
Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Adbul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa were ...
Haryana Government cracks down on school buses flouting norms; committee to probe Mahendragarh bus crash that claimed 6 lives
All departments concerned, including the traffic police, car...
Lok Sabha polls: Congress chief Kharge-led CEC to finalise candidates for Punjab, Haryana, Bihar and Delhi on Saturday
Congress Central Election Committee is likely to meet in New...