Three killed in fresh violence in Manipur

Imphal, September 12
At least three people were gunned down by unidentified men in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Tuesday morning, an official said.
He said the ambush took place between Ireng and Karam Vaiphei villages in Kanggui area.
"We do not have much details now. All we know is that the incident took place around 8.20 am when unidentified men gunned down three civilians in an area between Ireng and Karam Vaiphei," the official said.
The incident comes close on the heels of the violence that broke out at Pallel in Tengnoupal district in which three persons were killed and over 50 injured on September 8.
More than 160 people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.
Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal valley, while tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court refers petitions challenging validity of sedition law to 5-judge Constitution Bench
A 3-judge Bench says the 5-judge Constitution Bench will con...
Stranded for 2 days, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau to leave Delhi this afternoon after relief plane is summoned
He had to extend his stay due to technical issues with his a...
Priyanka Gandhi visits flood-hit areas of Kullu and Manali, to meet families affected due rain fury
She will be accompanied by CM Sukhu and state Congress presi...
Extramarital affair of lieutenant colonel with Nepali woman ends in murder
The arrested Army officer in his 40s had met Shreya for the ...
Pakistani fans vent their anger against their team after drubbing by India in Asia Cup
Heap praises on Indian players Kohli, Rahul, Kuldeep