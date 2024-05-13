Three minors among four killed in blast in Jharkhand

PTI

Medininagar (Jharkhand), May 12

Four persons, including three minors, were killed in a blast in Jharkhand’s Palamu today.

The blast occurred at a scrap dealer’s place in the Manatu police station area, about 190 km from the state capital of Ranchi, the police said. The incident took place on the eve of the LS poll to four seats, including Palamu. “We are probing the incident from every angle, including the possibility of a bomb blast,” Palamu SP Reeshma Ramesan added.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jharkhand