Three of family drown in Pune; 2 kids missing

PTI

Pune, June 30

A family outing turned tragic when a woman and two girls drowned at a waterfall close to Bhushi Dam in Pune's Lonavala area on Sunday. Two children in the 4-9 age group were missing.

A heart-wrenching video of the incident shows a group of people, including those who lost their lives, being swept away by gushing water caused by intense rainfall.

According to the police, 16-17 members of a family from Sayyad Nagar in Pune's Hadapsar area had hired a private bus to visit the scenic spot near Lonavala for a picnic on the rain-soaked day.

Inspector Suhas Jagtap said about 10 people were swept away due to sudden flooding. Some of them managed to escape. The deceased were identified as Shahista Liaqat Ansari (36), Amima Adil Ansari (13), and Umera Adil Ansari (8). Adnan Sabhahat Ansari (4) and Mariya Aqil Ansari (9) were still missing, the official said.