Three youths hit, killed by train while making social media reels

Kolkata, December 20
Three young men were knocked down and killed by an express train while making a social media reel on a railway bridge in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Wednesday, an official said.
Two other companions of them jumped into a river below at the last moment and saved themselves.
"The three young men were run over by 13053 Howrah-Radhikapur Kulik Express when they were making social media reels standing on tracks on the railway bridge between Sujnipara and Ahiron stations in Azimganj-New Farakka section of Malda division," the ER official said.
The ER cautioned that everyone should stay away from railway tracks as a train may come at any moment and a few moments of distraction may prove fatal.
The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha passes 3 criminal law bills in absence of 97 suspended MPs
New criminal laws to replace IPC, CrPC and Indian Evidence A...
‘Community service’ as punishment for 6 offences: Key points of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita which will replace IPC
20 new offences added in BNS | Definition of ‘movable proper...
Two more opposition members suspended from Lok Sabha; total 143 suspended from both Houses
Thomas Chazhikadan of Kerala Congress (Mani) and A M Ariff o...
Indian national charged in US: India's ties with Canada may have undergone ‘a tonal shift’, says PM Trudeau
Says the US indictment appears to have convinced the Indian ...
Partap Bajwa asks Navjot Sidhu not to set up his ‘own stage’; infighting in Punjab Congress to fore
No notable senior leader from Punjab Congress was part of th...