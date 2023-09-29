 ‘Thrown out’ by hospital staff, ailing girl dies at its doors; premises sealed : The Tribune India

  • India
  • ‘Thrown out’ by hospital staff, ailing girl dies at its doors; premises sealed

‘Thrown out’ by hospital staff, ailing girl dies at its doors; premises sealed

UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak says action will also be taken to lodge an FIR and cancel hospital’s registration

‘Thrown out’ by hospital staff, ailing girl dies at its doors; premises sealed

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Mainpuri/Lucknow, September 29

A 17-year-old girl died right outside a hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri, allegedly after the staff removed her from there after treating her for two days.

A disturbing video shows the seemingly lifeless girl collapsed over the seat of a motorcycle as a woman accompanying her cries -- apparently on realising that the girl is now dead.

The authorities have suspended Radha Swami Hospital’s licence and sealed the premises over the incident in Mainpuri’s Ghiror town on Thursday. Her family has alleged that she was given “wrong treatment” at the private hospital.

The clip showed a man and a woman, possibly staff members, going back up the stairs of the hospital. They had apparently brought her outside up to her relatives' motorcycle.

“Tumne bahar nikal ke dal diya patient,” a man is heard saying, accusing them of removing the girl from the hospital even before a vehicle was arranged for her.

The girl appears lifeless. Her back is arched backwards as she is seated on the motorcycle, supported by a man, possibly a relative.

Moments later, the woman relative realises that the girl, now sprawled along both seats of the bike, is dead. No hospital employee is around.

UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who handles the state's health department, ordered action against the private hospital on Thursday.

District's Chief Medical Officer RC Gupta said according to the information with him, class 12 student Bharti was brought to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon when she complained of fever.

According to her family members, the girl was then admitted there. He condition deteriorated on Thursday.

“The family members have alleged that the girl was administered wrong treatment, after which her health deteriorated,” CMO Gupta said.

“Instead of making arrangements to shift her to another hospital, the staff brought the patient out and then “fled”, the family complained.

Her uncle Pradeep Kumar alleged that the doctors took his niece's life by giving wrong treatment, and then “ran away” leaving her on the road.

“The girl died outside the hospital, shortly after being removed from there,” CMO Gupta said.

On social media, minister Pathak said when the matter came to his notice, he asked the CMO to immediately take strict action.

The nodal officer has submitted a preliminary investigation report. “The said Radha Swami Hospital, in front of SSD College, Karhal Road, Mainpuri has been sealed,” he said on ‘X'.

The other patients at the hospital were admitted to the community health centre in Ghiror, he said.

The CMO and the additional CMO have been asked to conduct a detailed investigation and submit their report within a week.

Pathak said action will also be taken to lodge an FIR and cancel the hospital’s registration.

“Such incidents will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Strictest action will be taken against the culprits,” he said on the microblogging site.

Meanwhile, Ghiror police station in-charge Inspector Golu Singh Bhati told PTI that no complaint has been received yet from the girl’s family. The FIR will be registered as soon as they file a complaint, the SHO said.

Earlier this month, the administration took similar action against Amethi's Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, run by a trust headed by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, after the death of a patient due to alleged negligence.

Congress and Samajwadi Party workers held protests demanding the reopening of the hospital, which also took the matter to court.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Sports

FIR against Gurpatwant Pannun for threatening to disrupt Cricket World Cup

2
Jalandhar

Viral video of social media influencer creating a reel on police vehicle sparks row

3
Punjab

SSP shifted, 5 cops suspended after arrest of Khadoor Sahib AAP MLA’s relative

4
World

Amid standoff, Justin Trudeau says Canada still committed to building closer ties with India

5
Punjab

High Court allows anticipatory bail to Sukhbir Badal, Sumedh Saini, Paramraj Umaranangal in Kotkapura, Behbal Kalan firing cases

6
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

7
India

Jaishankar meets Antony Blinken, NSA Jake Sullivan amid strained India-Canada ties

8
Chandigarh

CHB puts Sector 41-A duplex house allottees on final notice

9
Chandigarh

Soon, fly from Ambala Cantt

10
Bathinda

Punjab Congress leaders Raja Warring, Partap Bajwa not allowed to meet arrested Sukhpal Khaira at Fazilka

Don't Miss

View All
Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students
Jalandhar

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students

Top News

Problem is with ‘permissive’ Canadian attitude to terrorists: Jaishankar

Problem is with ‘permissive’ Canadian attitude to terrorists: Jaishankar

They have been given operating space because of compulsions ...

Not advisable to tinker with existing age of consent under POCSO Act: Law Commission to govt

Law Commission recommends retaining 18 years as age of consent under POCSO Act

The Commission says comprehensive and age-appropriate sex ed...

At least 34 people killed, over 130 injured in suicide blast in Pakistan

At least 56 people killed in two suicide blasts in Pakistan

The explosion takes place when people were gathering to mark...

High Court allows anticipatory bail to Sukhbir Badal, Sumedh Saini, Paramraj Umranagal in Kotkapura, Behbal Kalan firing cases

High Court allows anticipatory bail to Sukhbir Badal, Sumedh Saini, Paramraj Umaranangal in Kotkapura, Behbal Kalan firing cases

Pronouncing the order, Justice Anoop Chitkara rules it is no...

Parineeti Chopra’s love song for husband Raghav Chadha melts his heart, ‘I am truly overwhelmed’

Parineeti Chopra’s love song for husband Raghav Chadha melts his heart, ‘I am truly overwhelmed’

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha share a new video that gi...


Cities

View All

BSF shoots down drone near International Border in Amritsar sector; seizes soft drink bottle filled with drugs

BSF shoots down drone near International Border in Amritsar sector; seizes soft drink bottle filled with drugs

Farmers begin three-day ‘rail roko’ protest in district

SSP shifted, 5 cops suspended after arrest of Khadoor Sahib AAP MLA’s relative

Murdered victim’s kin meet SSP, seek arrest of suspects

This ward no exception to civic woes

Congress leaders Raja Warring, Partap Bajwa not allowed to meet arrested party MLA Sukhpal Khaira at Fazilka

Punjab Congress leaders Raja Warring, Partap Bajwa not allowed to meet arrested Sukhpal Khaira at Fazilka

Farmers block railway track in Bathinda

Traffic on Chandigarh-Ambala highway diverted at Lalru as farmers stage protest

Farmers' protest: Traffic on Chandigarh-Ambala highway restored

CHB puts Sector 41-A duplex house allottees on final notice

Day later, High Court tells Chandigarh to unlock taxi stands

MC gets Rs 25 cr from Chandigarh Administration

Mohali: CDIL 1st firm to produce silicon carbide devices

‘AAP committed to INDIA alliance’, says Kejriwal amid row over Punjab Congress MLA Khaira’s arrest

'AAP committed to INDIA alliance', says Kejriwal amid row over Punjab Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira's arrest

Massive fire at Delhi’s Azadpur Mandi

Delhi jewellery heist: Two held in Chhattisgarh; 18.5 kg gold and diamond ornaments, Rs 12.5 lakh recovered

Nothing will come out of CBI probe into bungalow renovation: Kejriwal

NDTF retains post of DUTA president

Jalandhar SHO suspended after video shows social media influencer posing on his vehicle

Viral video of social media influencer creating a reel on police vehicle sparks row

Computer teachers protest, want govt to fulfil demands

Khatkar Kalan sarpanch 'denied' entry to CM Bhagwant Mann's event on Shaheed Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary

SAD-BSP 'stopped' from paying tributes to martyr

Meeting between sugarcane growers & officials inconclusive; stir continues

35-yr-old man stabbed to death in Machhiwara

35-yr-old man stabbed to death in Machhiwara

Ludhiana's Rs 1-cr gold loot case: Arrested ASI was international netball player

Farmers’ agitation brings rail traffic to a halt

Ward watch: Ludhiana MC yet to restore water supply to Maratha Colony

2-yr-old abducted, violated; man held

Residents flag congestion due to MC decision on CLU

Residents flag congestion due to MC decision on CLU

MC to lay storm water lines in areas prone to flooding

Gurjoat wins team bronze in shooting

Mandi Gobindgarh rejoices at Arjun's feat

Bhagat Singh remembered