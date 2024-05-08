Thunderstorms forecast for parts of Andhra Pradesh from May 8-12

Amaravati, May 8
The Meteorological Department on Wednesday forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds in parts of Andhra Pradesh for the next five days from May 8 to 12.
It forecast this weather in parts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema, where winds are expected to blow between 30 km per hour (kmph) to 50 kmph.
“A cyclonic circulation lies over Tamil Nadu and extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level. Lower tropospheric southerly and south-westerly winds prevail over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam,” said a press release from the Meteorological Department.
It observed that a trough and wind discontinuity from east Vidarbha to Tamil Nadu is now running from northeast Rajasthan to south interior Karnataka, across middle Maharashtra and north interior Karnataka at 0.9 km above mean sea level.
Several places witnessed rainfall on Tuesday in the southern state, led by 29 mm rainfall in Nandigama, nine mm in Tuni, seven mm in Visakhapatnam and three mm each in Kakinada and Machilipatnam, among others.
Mid-summer showers also cooled Vijayawada, Tadepalli and surrounding places while there is no sign of rain in this region on Wednesday yet, though sunny but not as hot as earlier.
