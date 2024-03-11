Tibetans march to mark Uprising Day against China

New Delhi, March 10
Tibetans in exile marched here on Sunday to commemorate the 65th Tibetan National Uprising Day against China. Over 300 protesters gathered near Parliament House and raised slogans including “Tibet was never a part of China” and “China should leave Tibet”.
The protesters carried Tibetan flags and photographs of their spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama.
The Tibetan Youth Congress, which organised the Delhi protest march on Sunday, said that in 1959, the Chinese Communist regime perpetrated an occupation of Tibet, resulting in Tibetans rising in revolt. “Since then, the Chinese regime has resorted to brutal tactics resulting in the deaths of over a million Tibetans who peacefully protested against oppressive Chinese rule,” it said in a statement.
The 65th anniversary of the 1959 Tibetan uprising against Chinese rule is observed globally on March 10 as “Tibetan Uprising Day”. This date commemorates the beginning of a conflict that eventually led to the exile of the Dalai Lama, a symbol of the Tibetan struggle for self-governance and a prominent voice against China’s human rights violations in Tibet.
With the Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, entering his late 80s, the question of his succession has emerged as a pivotal concern. The traditional method of identifying his successor is now under threat from Chinese interference, a move that could potentially lead to regional instability. Beijing insists it has the right to approve the successor of the Dalai Lama.
As a result, this year’s Tibetan Uprising Day goes beyond commemorating the struggle for freedom and the Dalai Lama’s exile. It’s a vital moment to consider the future of the Tibetan cause. The unity of the Tibetan community and international support are crucial for navigating challenges post-Dalai Lama’s leadership.
India considers Tibet to be part of China, although it hosts Tibetan exiles. The Dalai Lama denies China’s claim that he is a separatist and says he only advocates substantial autonomy and protection of Tibet’s Buddhist culture.
