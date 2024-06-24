Tiger scare in Wayanad over as forest department traps it

PTI

Wayanad, June 24

Farmers and local residents of a forest fringe village in Wayanad district in Kerala, who have been living in fear of a tiger, heaved a sigh of relief on Monday morning as the big cat was caught in a trap set by the forest department.

The tiger, identified as ‘Tholpetty 7’ was creating horror in Kenichira region, near here, killing four cows in two days.

The animal had fallen into the trap set by the forest department on Sunday at around 11 pm, forest officials said.

According to the officials, the tiger reached the cowsheds where it had attacked the cattle recently. It was caught in the trap kept there.

The Forest Department has conducted preliminary health examinations on the wild animal and said it is suspected to have major health issues.

Sources said it will not be easy for the department to let it open in the wild as the tiger was not healthy enough to hunt for prey.

The officials are also considering the suggestion of shifting the big cat to any of the zoos in the state after providing necessary medical assistance.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kerala