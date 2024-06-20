Tillu Tajpuriya gang shooter arrested from Delhi’s Rohini

PTI

New Delhi, June 20

The Delhi Police have arrested an alleged sharpshooter of the Tillu Tajpuriya gang from Rohini following a brief encounter, an officer said on Thursday.

Sumit had jumped parole in a murder case registered at the Kanjhawla police station and was also wanted in another murder case lodged at the Alipur police station.

Police said he also allegedly murdered an active member of the Gogi gang in April after jumping parole.

"He was arrested after a brief shootout with the team of special staff of Rohini Police," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said.

The officer said Sumit, who also works for the Sandeep Dheela gang, is the main person who arranged weapons for the Tillu Tajpuriya gang.

The DCP said on Wednesday that the special staff of Rohini received information about Sumit that he would be passing through the Begumpur area.

According to the tip-off, Sumit was supposed to come to Rohini's Sector 24 area to threaten a property dealer in an extortion bid.

"A team was formed to nab the accused. The team laid a trap on Pansali road, Sector 32, and he was spotted coming on a motorcycle," the officer said.

He said when the team signalled him to stop, Sumit opened fire. In return, police fired back and shot him in the leg.

Sumit was apprehended and was taken to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, police said.

When questioned, Sumit said he worked for Tillu Tajpuriya and Sandeep Dheela gang and killed one Narender, an active member of the Gogi gang in Alipur area.

"With his arrest, a total of five criminal cases including two murders have been worked out," Sidhu said.

Gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was stabbed to death allegedly by members of rival gangs inside the Tihar Jail last year.