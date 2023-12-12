Time for me to give back to BJP: Outgoing MP CM Shivraj Chouhan

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 12

Outgoing chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said the party had given him a lot over 18 years and now it was time for him to give the party back.

“The BJP made an ordinary party worker CM for 18 years. It is now time for me to do something for the party,” said Chouhan who will continue to campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha election having made BJP win in all 29 Lok Sabha seats of the state his mission.

