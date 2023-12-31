‘Time not opportune’: Argentina rejects invitation to join BRICS

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, December 30

Newly elected far-right President of Argentina Javier Milei has pulled out of plans to join the BRICS bloc of developing economies, saying the timing for membership was not opportune.

President writes to PM Modi, others A couple of days before Argentina was to join the grouping, Argentine President Javier Milei wrote to PM Narendra Modi and other four leaders of the original BRICS, stating Buenos Aires had withdrawn from taking up the membership. Pakistan to step into breach? Pakistan, which has formally sought membership in BRICS, has indicated that it would like to join the bloc during Russia’s presidency in 2024

Before EAM S Jaishankar’s Moscow visit, Russia had indicated it was amenable to Pakistan’s membership and could use its prerogative as the host in 2024 to override objections from other members

With Argentina announcing its disinclination towards joining BRICS from January 1 as one of the six new members, could Pakistan join the bloc instead despite India’s objections?

A couple of days before Argentina was to join the grouping, Milei wrote to PM Narendra Modi as well as other four leaders of the original BRICS — China, Russia, Brazil and South Africa — stating Buenos Aires had withdrawn from taking up the membership.

BRICS had decided to enroll six more nations in BRICS from January 1. Besides Argentina, the others were Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the UAE.

Pakistan, which has formally sought membership in BRICS, has indicated that it would like to join the bloc during Russia’s presidency of BRICS in 2024. Before External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Moscow last week, Russia had indicated it was amenable to Pakistan’s membership and could use its prerogative as the host in 2024 to override objections from other members.

India had indicated its disinclination towards allowing Pakistan to join BRICS. As all decisions are taken on the basis of unanimity, when asked whether New Delhi would positively accept Islamabad’s membership request, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said, “Samajhdar ko ishara kaafi hai (A wise person can take a cue).”

Moscow’s inclination towards Pakistan’s membership will be evident when it invites countries for BRICS Games as well as revives the Intervision Song Contest.

Following Jaishankar’s departure from Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in an interview, said, “The number of its members has doubled following the summit in Johannesburg in August. Starting January 1, we will need to bring the new members up to speed.” The observation did not touch on the possibility of a vacancy arising from Argentina’s exclusion and whether Pakistan would fill the breach. The issue to be watched in the coming months is whether Russia will leverage its status as BRICS chair to include Pakistan while overlooking resistance from India.