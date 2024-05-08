‘Times are changing’: Congress chief Kharge after PM Modi’s Ambani-Adani jibe

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 8

After prime minister takes up Ambani and Adani while on campaign trail in Telangana on Wednesday the Congress said his jibes at "industralist friends" was a signal that his chair in the PMO was in danger.

"Times are changing. Friends are no longer friends…! After completion of three phases of elections, today the Prime Minister has started attacking his own friends. It is becoming clear that Modiji's chair is shaking. This is the real trend of the result," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Wednesday.

Kharge was reacting to PM's attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for halting the barrage of abuses he habitually hurled at Adani and Ambani for five years.

PM suggested a "deal between Congress and top industrialists" behind Gandhi's silence on the business honchos whom he had consistently attacked for five years.

PM asked Gandhi how many bags of black money he had received from Adani and Ambani in exchange for his silence on the alleged crony capitalism.

