TMC alleges ‘misuse’ of Central agencies, seeks Election Commission intervention

New Delhi, March 29
Trinamool Congress leaders on Friday approached the Election Commission of India alleging the misuse of Central agencies by the ruling BJP, and sought its intervention.
Addressing the media outside the ECI’s headquarters here, West Bengal Minister Shashi Panja said they were disturbed the way former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was arrested ahead of the elections’ announcement, while Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested after the model code of conduct came into force.
“Central agencies like ED, CBI and NIA are gunning for the Opposition leaders. They are being used as a weapon against the Opposition. We have sought time to raise our concerns, and we have been given an appointment for Monday,” Panja said.
The TMC leader also alleged that TMC workers and leaders in West Bengal were being summoned by the agencies, which is disrupting the election campaign. He sought the poll panel’s intervention. TMC parliamentary party leader in the Rajya Sabha Derek O’Brien, MPs Dola Sen, Saket Gokhale, and Sagarika Ghose were also a part of the delegation.
The TMC will attend the March 31 rally by the Opposition parties against the arrest of Delhi CM at the Ramlila Ground. O’Brien and Ghose will represent the party at the protest rally.
