TMC, Congress can’t dare touch CAA, says Amit Shah

New Delhi, April 23

Daring the Congress and the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said these parties did not have the guts to touch the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and warned that all “goondas” of Mamata Banerjee would be “hung upside down and straightened” if the BJP was voted to power for a third time.

Tamang, who is the general secretary of the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee, said he took that decision "independently after deep thought

Addressing a rally in West Bengal, Shah said, “Vote for the BJP and Mamata Banerjee’s goondas will be hung upside down and straightened.” Shah was addressing the rally at Karandighi in Uttar Dinajpur district to bolster support for BJP candidate from Raiganj Kartik Paul.

The Raiganj seat was won by the BJP in 2019. The TMC has fielded Krishna Kalyani, an MLA, from the north Bengal seat. Raiganj votes in the second phase on April 26.

Shah said the Bengal Chief Minister could not stop infiltration into the border state. “Can Mamata stop infiltration? She cannot. Only (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji can stop infiltration,” he said.

“You gave us 18 seats last time. Modi ji gave Ram Mandir. Give us 35 seats this time, we will stop infiltration,” he said.

The Home Minister also referred to the Sandeshkhali row, which has emerged as a big talking point in Bengal this election season. “In Sandeshkhali, Mamata allowed women to be tortured so that her vote bank is not affected. The High Court intervened and today the accused are in jail,” Shah said. The island in Bengal’s North 24 Parganas had made national headlines after local TMC leaders were accused of land grab, extortion and sexual harassment.

He also raked up the issue of scrapping of 25,000 appointments of government school staff over irregularities by the Calcutta High Court.

“An amount of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh was paid for each job. An amount of Rs 51 crore was recovered from (former Bengal minister) Partha Chatterjee’s home,” Shah alleged. “Mamata came to power on the slogan of ‘maa, maati, manush’. In Sandeshkhali, maa was tortured, maati was given to Bangladeshi infiltrators and manush have been suffering due to corruption,” he said.

Accusing the ruling TMC of corruption, Shah said, “Look at TMC leaders’ houses. Those who stayed in thatched roof houses today own four-storeyed houses, roam around in cars. This is your money.”

