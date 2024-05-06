TMC continues attack on BJP over Sandeshkhali video

New Delhi, May 5
The TMC on Sunday accused the BJP of orchestrating the Sandeshkhali case after a video in which a man, who claimed to be a BJP mandal president, Gangadhar Kayal in Sandeshkhali, was heard saying that Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari was behind “hatching the conspiracy”.
In the video, the authenticity of which could not be independently verified, the man was heard saying that Adhikari had allegedly asked him and other BJP leaders of the area to instigate local women to level allegations of rape against TMC leaders, including Shajahan Sheikh, one of the main accused in the sexual abuse case.
The video was released by the TMC on May 4.
At a joint press conference, TMC leaders Shashi Panja, Sagarika Ghose and Saket Gokhale accused the BJP of defaming West Bengal. They demanded that the BJP should apologise.
“It was a sinister plot by the BJP to malign West Bengal and create a mayhem so that President’s rule could be imposed in the state. The state BJP on the directions of Suvendu Adhikari has done this. In the video, it can be easily heard that women were given money to lodge fake FIRs,” Ghose said. Gokhale said while political fight was welcome, the BJP should not use false rape cases and bring disrepute to West Bengal.
“This is not targeting the TMC, but the people of Bengal. They deprived the state of funds, they deprived MGNREGA workers of work... Why are you making the people of West Bengal suffer? The Election Commission has not yet deemed it fit to intervene even once after the videos were released. The EC has shown no keenness on finding out the truth of what happened in Sandeshkhali. Would the EC stop the PM from making further remarks on Sandeshkhali?” he asked.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Video: ED recovers ‘mini mountain’ of cash from servant’s room of Jharkhand minister's secretary
ED sources said the cash was being counted to ascertain the ...
Phase-3 poll din ends; will seal fate of Amit Shah, Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Voting in 93 seats across 12 states tomorrow
Terrorists using steel bullets to ambush forces in Jammu and Kashmir, taking to ‘hit-&-run’ tactics
Poonch, Rajouri epicentre of attacks; 18 killed in a year
Were 1962, 1965, and 1971 wars done for winning elections, BJP's Anurag questions Channi's ‘stuntbaazi’ remark on Poonch terror attack
Punjab ex-CM Channi calls attack on IAF's convoy 'stunt', li...
ICSE Class 10, 12 results today: CISCE to declare results at 11 am; here is how to check
Board to discontinue compartment exams