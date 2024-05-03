TMC drops Ghosh as star campaigner

Kolkata: A day after he was removed as TMC general secretary, Kunal Ghosh was excluded from party’s list of star campaigners. He was stripped of his position after sharing a platform with TMC turncoat and BJP Kolkata Uttar candidate Tapas Roy. PTI
For Odisha Assembly poll, BJP names six
New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday announced candidates for six more assembly seats in Odisha, including its state unit vice president Dr Purnachandra Mohapatra. With this, the party announced nominees for 146 seats for elections to the 147-member Assembly.
Rahul Gandhi to contest from Raebareli, Congress fields Kishori Lal Sharma against Smriti Irani in Amethi
Since 1967, when Amethi saw its first election Gandhis have ...
BJP drops tainted Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from Kaiserganj, but gives ticket to his son
Congress alleges saffron party rewarded man accused of sexua...
Man gives triple talaq to wife in moving train, then beat her up before fleeing
An FIR was finally lodged and a manhunt launched for the acc...
India lodges protest as Beijing builds infra in PoK’s Shaksgam
Calls it bid to unilaterally alter situation on ground