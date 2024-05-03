TMC drops Ghosh as star campaigner

PTI

Kolkata: A day after he was removed as TMC general secretary, Kunal Ghosh was excluded from party’s list of star campaigners. He was stripped of his position after sharing a platform with TMC turncoat and BJP Kolkata Uttar candidate Tapas Roy. PTI

For Odisha Assembly poll, BJP names six

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday announced candidates for six more assembly seats in Odisha, including its state unit vice president Dr Purnachandra Mohapatra. With this, the party announced nominees for 146 seats for elections to the 147-member Assembly.

