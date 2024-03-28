TMC leader Mahua Moitra to campaign in Bengal’s Krishnanagar today, skip ED summons

Kolkata, March 28
TMC leader Mahua Moitra has said she will campaign in her Krishnanagar constituency on Thursday, giving a miss to the Enforcement Directorate summons that asked her to appear for questioning at the ED office in New Delhi.
“I will be out for campaigning in the Krishnangar constituency in the afternoon,” she told reporters.
The Enforcement Directorate had issued fresh summons to Moitra and Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani for questioning in a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) contravention case.
The 49-year-old Trinamool Congress leader was called for questioning twice earlier by the central agency, but she did not depose citing official work and sought deferment of the notice.
Moitra, who was expelled from the Lok Sabha in December for “unethical conduct”, has been renominated by her party from West Bengal’s Krishnanagar seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had raided her premises in connection with the cash-for-query case on Saturday, days after anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal directed the federal agency to investigate the allegations levelled against her by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.
Moitra has denied any wrongdoing.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal to be produced before Delhi court today as 6-day ED custody ends
Special Judge Kaweri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court, who i...
US makes another remark on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, reacts to freezing of Congress bank accounts
We encourage fair, transparent and timely legal processes, s...
BJP is luring our MLAs, alleges AAP leader Sandeep Pathak
Says the saffron party would fail in its attempt
India, China exchange views on complete disengagement, resolving remaining issues along LAC
The key meeting was held in Beijing on March 27
Tamil Nadu MP, who recently attempted suicide, dies at Coimbatore hospital
The 77-year-old A Ganeshamurthi had allegedly tried to kill ...