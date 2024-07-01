TMC man hits couple over ‘illicit’ relations, video viral

Raiganj (WB), June 30
The West Bengal Police on Sunday filed a case after a video clip of a brutal assault on a couple allegedly engaged in an illicit relationship went viral, sparking widespread outrage.
The man who was seen in the video beating up the two with a bamboo stick was allegedly a local TMC leader of Chopra in Uttar Dinajpur where the incident occurred following a decision of a kangaroo court. The authenticity of the video could not be established. Accused Tajmul, alias JCB, was arrested.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
IPC makes way for Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, curtain on British-era laws
Three new criminal laws come into effect today
Theatre commands, Agnipath, LAC new Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi’s priorities
Gen Upendra Dwivedi takes charge
Shiromani Akali Dal rebels to seek penance for 2015 sacrilege incidents
To meet Takht Jathedar today | Rue pardon to dera chief