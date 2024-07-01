TMC man hits couple over ‘illicit’ relations, video viral

PTI

Raiganj (WB), June 30

The West Bengal Police on Sunday filed a case after a video clip of a brutal assault on a couple allegedly engaged in an illicit relationship went viral, sparking widespread outrage.

The man who was seen in the video beating up the two with a bamboo stick was allegedly a local TMC leader of Chopra in Uttar Dinajpur where the incident occurred following a decision of a kangaroo court. The authenticity of the video could not be established. Accused Tajmul, alias JCB, was arrested.

