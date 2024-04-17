 Trinamool Congress releases Lok Sabha poll manifesto; promises several welfare measures, repeal of CAA : The Tribune India

The party also promised to provide ration at doorstep and 10 free cooking cylinders to BPL families

TMC leaders Amit Mitra and Derek OBrien release the party's election manifesto, in Kolkata, on Wednesday. PTI



Kolkata, April 17

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday released its Lok Sabha poll manifesto promising several social welfare measures and the repealing of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) if the INDIA bloc comes to power at the Centre.

Releasing the manifesto at the party headquarters here, TMC’s Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’ Brien said, “These are the promises which we will fulfil as part of the INDIA bloc, when it forms the next government.”

“We promise to control petrol and diesel prices through the formulation of a price stabilisation fund. We also promise to repeal the CAA and stop the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise in the country,” senior TMC leader Amit Mitra said.

The party also promised to provide ration at doorstep and 10 free cooking cylinders to BPL families.

TMC walked out of the INDIA bloc in January over disagreements regarding seat-sharing with the Congress in Bengal.

However, the Mamata Banerjee-led party had said it continues to be part of the INDIA bloc at the national level.

