 TMC manifesto vows to repeal CAA, NRC, control fuel prices : The Tribune India

  • India
TMC manifesto vows to repeal CAA, NRC, control fuel prices

TMC leaders Amit Mitra, Derek O’Brien and Chandrima Bhattacharya (not in picture) release the party manifesto in Kolkata on Wednesday. PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 17

The TMC on Wednesday released its Lok Sabha poll manifesto promising several social welfare measures and repeal of the CAA if the opposition INDIA bloc came to power at the Centre.

Releasing the manifesto at the party headquarters in Kolkata, TMC’s Rajya Sabha party leader Derek O’ Brien said, “These are the promises which we will fulfil as part of the INDIA bloc when it forms the next government. We promise to control petrol and diesel prices through the formulation of a price stabilisation fund. We also promise to repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and stop the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise in the country.”

Blast during Ram Navami rally, 1 hurt

  • A woman was injured in a blast that happened during a Ram Navami rally at Saktipur in Murshidabad district of West Bengal on Tuesday evening, the police said.
  • The victim was immediately rushed to the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital. “We are investigating the incident,” a police officer informed.
  • The officer, however, could not clarify whether the explosion took place due to a bomb or some other reason. PTI

The party also promised to provide ration at people’s doorsteps and 10 free cooking cylinders to BPL families.

The TMC walked out of the INDIA bloc in January over disagreements regarding seat-sharing with the Congress in Bengal. However, the Mamata Banerjee-led party had said it continues to be part of the INDIA bloc at the national level.

Alleging the BJP had made the entire country a “detention camp”, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the CAA and NRC would be scrapped if the opposition INDIA bloc forms government at the Centre.

Addressing an election rally at Silchar, Assam, in support of four TMC candidates, she alleged there would be no democracy and elections if Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to power for the third consecutive term.

“They (BJP) made the entire country a detention camp. This election is very dangerous. I have never seen such a dangerous election in my life,” Mamata said.

She claimed that her Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma filed a number of police cases while she was agitating in West Bengal supporting Bengali people in the two states.

“What was my fault? Will you jail me, kill me or put me in a detention camp? When 17 lakh Bengali Assamese were excluded out of 19 lakh excluded from NRC, I was there to agitate for the people,” she said.

She asserted that her party loved all religions and did not want people to be divided on religious lines.

“If the INDIA bloc wins, there will not be the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and Uniform Civil Code. We will repeal all discriminatory laws. If Modi wins again, there won’t be democracy and there won’t be any election. The entire country will be sold off,” she said at the rally.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

