TMC MP accuses Union minister of inciting communal violence in West Bengal by posting fake photos

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale on Monday has accused BJP leader and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar of attempting to ‘incite communal riots’ in West Bengal by posting fake photographs on social media platform X.

“In a shocking turn of events, a Union Minister in the Government of India has been caught red-handed trying to incite communal riots in West Bengal,” Gokhale wrote on X, sharing screenshots of the now-deleted post.

Gokhale further alleged that Majumdar was following the orders of Union Home Minister Amit Shah ahead of next year’s Assembly elections in West Bengal.

“It is a toolkit—use ministers to incite tensions and then use that as an excuse to send Central Forces to Bengal,” he wrote.

The TMC leader questioned whether Amit Shah would take any action against Majumdar, accusing the Union government of using “dirty tactics in desperation for West Bengal elections next year”.

The accusations come in the backdrop of violent protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, which has claimed three lives, including two reportedly in communal clashes.

Gokhale accused Majumdar, who also serves as BJP’s Bengal unit president, for trying to create a rift between communities and fuel riots.

“You knowingly posted fake photos with the intention of fuelling riots. As a Minister, aren’t you ashamed of committing a crime to destabilise law and order?” he asked.

In a shocking turn of events, a Union Minister in the Govt of India has been CAUGHT red-handed trying to incite communal riots in West Bengal. Yesterday, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar posted a series of photos of violence from other states (including BJP states). And then he… pic.twitter.com/c8IpL216Cg — Saket Gokhale MP (@SaketGokhale) April 14, 2025

“You deleted your tweet after being caught. As a Union Minister, why haven’t you apologised yet for sharing fake communal propaganda which can lead to riots? Or was that your intention all along and you thought you wouldn’t get caught?” Gokhale added.