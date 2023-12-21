TMC MP Saket Gokhale shares 'private chat' with Piyush Goyal on MPs' suspension; BJP leader says 'vicious lies'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 21

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale has shared a 'private conversation' with Union Minister Piyush Goyal over the recent suspension spree in Parliament after which the two engaged in a war of words on X.

Gokhale in his post on X said, "I asked Piyush Goyal why the small bunch of us remaining INDIA MPs weren’t being suspended in the Rajya Sabha despite protesting in the well. Because 46 of our INDIA colleagues got instantly suspended for the same thing a day earlier. He says “Because if there’s zero Opposition MPs left, it looks bad for us.” But then he added - “Don’t worry, you’ll all be suspended before Amit Shah ji comes to Rajya Sabha to table the criminal law Bills”.

However, Goyal has accused Gokhale of “spreading vicious lies with obvious mala fide intent”.

Replying to the allegation, Goyal said, "Once again, a false, mischievous piece of fake news by Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale that is now the standard operating manual of the Congress led Ghamandia Gatbandhan. It comes soon after an unprecedented insult of the Hon’ble Vice President of India by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Trinamool leader Kalyan Banerjee," adding, "Hardly surprising that Saket Gokhale is spreading vicious lies with obvious malafide intent. Such brazen falsehoods show the depths to which frustrated Congress and Trinamool can stoop."

