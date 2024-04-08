TMC staged attacks on investigating agencies to protect corrupt: Modi in WB

Tribune News Service

Aksheev Thakur

New Delhi, April 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday alleged the TMC desires a “free licence to terrorise” in West Bengal, which is why central agencies investigating such cases face attacks by the party in the state.

Attack during raid ‘unprovoked’: NIA

Addressing a rally in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri, Modi said the TMC did not believe in the constitutional ethos of the country. “They orchestrated the attacks on central investigative agencies when they came here. You can see what happened in Sandeshkhali. Such an unfortunate incident with mothers and daughters happened there. Entire nation saw this. TMC’s ‘Syndicate Raj’ prevails in West Bengal, and the party is only interested in protecting its corrupt leaders.”

His comments come a day after a National Investigation Agency (NIA) team was attacked by a mob during an attempt by the agency to arrest two main suspects in the 2022 blast case in West Bengal’s East Medinipore district. The NIA has refuted the allegation of mala fide intent while carrying out raids and arrests in the state, where its team came under attack by a mob. “The NIA categorically refutes allegations of mala fide in its Bhupatinagar blast case probe,” an agency spokesperson said, terming the controversy “unfortunate” while making it clear the attack on its team was “completely unprovoked”.

In his address, the PM accused the TMC government of impeding the implementation of Central welfare schemes for the poor in the state.

“The TMC is not allowing the Central funds to reach the poor in the state. They want these funds in their own account first. The Enforcement Directorate has attached properties worth Rs 3,000 crore from corrupt leaders of the TMC in various corruption cases in Bengal. I am taking suggestions on ways to return the money to those who have given it. I guarantee you that the money looted by corrupt leaders will be given back to the poor people,” he said, claiming the TMC, Left and Congress had formed an alliance to protect the corrupt.

Asserting accused in the Sandeshkhali incident would spend their lives in jail, he said: “The entire country has witnessed what happened in Sandeshkhali. The TMC is behind the unfortunate incident, disrespecting and disregarding our mothers-daughters-sisters of West Bengal. Don’t you think Sandeshkhali culprits should get strong punishment?”

Case lodged on NIA plaint; counter-FIR filed

A day after an NIA team was attacked by a mob at Bhupatinagar in Purba Medinipur district while trying to arrest two key accused in the 2022 blast case, the East Medinipore police lodged an FIR on NIA’s complaint & promised a probe.

A counter-FIR has been filed against NIA team and CRPF officials on the complaint of a woman, who accused NIA officials of molestation by breaking doors of her house. The FIR has been lodged at the Bhupatinagar police station.

BJP planning ‘riots’

WB CM Mamata Banerjee claimed BJP will trigger ‘riots’ 2 days before LS poll. “They will create trouble on April 17…. & get NIA in the state,” she said.

