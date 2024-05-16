TMC to support INDIA bloc govt from outside

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 15

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday labelled the Election Commission (EC) as a “puppet” operating under the control of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She also said the INDIA bloc would form the government in Delhi and the TMC would support the government from outside.

Addressing an election rally at Chinsurah in Hooghly district, she criticised the EC for scheduling the elections over a period of two months, alleging the decision favoured the saffron party while disregarding the hardship faced by the common people due to excessive heat.

“The Election Commission is a puppet and operates according to Modi’s directions. The elections are being held for two-and-half months, has the Election Commission ever realised the struggle of the common people,” she said.

With the party’s Hooghly nominee actress Rachana Banerjee beside her, the CM accused Modi of violating the model code of conduct (MCC) by allegedly announcing plans to expand the Ayushman Bharat Yojana to cover senior citizens over 70 years of age during the ongoing elections. “Why are you saying this now when the elections are on? You should have announced this earlier... Modi babu, you are violating the MCC,” Mamata said.

