TMC tricked OBCs for ‘vote jihad’: PM Modi

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, May 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal of snatching the rights of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and giving these away for “appeasement politics and vote jihad”, asking if the ruling party would now let loose its goons on judges “who had exposed its treachery”.

Kedarnath to Kanyakumari for Meditation PM Modi will end his LS poll campaign with a 48-hour meditation break in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari, in keeping with the past practice of undertaking spiritual journeys at the end of national poll cycles. In 2019, he medidated at Kedarnath.

The PM was speaking in Barasat and Baruipur in Bengal ahead of the final phase of voting on June 1 in nine parliamentary segments of the state. His reference was to the recent Calcutta High Court judgment declaring as illegal OBC certificates granted to nearly 77 communities, of which, the majority, he said, were Muslims. He claimed the BJP would be the top gainer in Bengal elections this time and the TMC “was fighting for existence”.

In 2019, the BJP had won 18 of the state’s 42 parliamentary segments. The TMC got 22 seats and the Congress two.

At Barasat, Modi, in a veiled attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, castigated her for questioning the HC order and said, “The court has exposed the treachery of the Trinamool with OBCs. The party snatched the rights of OBC youths to support its appeasement politics and vote jihad.”

The PM also questioned Mamata’s “we will not accept the court order” remarks and said, “It is quite clear that the TMC doesn’t like those who expose its treachery and deceit. I am stunned at how the party is questioning the judiciary. Don’t they have any faith in the judiciary and the Constitution? The way they are attacking judges is unprecedented. I would like to know whether the TMC would now let loose its goons on judges as they stand exposed. The entire country is seeing how the TMC is strangulating the judiciary in West Bengal.”

He also slammed Mamata for her recent remarks against seers of the Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha saying organisations engaged in spiritual advancement were being threatened by the TMC to appease its vote bank.

Renewing the corruption pitch against opposition INDIA bloc partners, he said the “corrupt will not be spared”. The PM later held a roadshow from Kolkata’s Shyambazar Five Point Crossing to Simla Street, where the ancestral house of Swami Vivekananda is situated.

