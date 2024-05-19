 To ensure full statehood for Delhi when INDIA bloc forms govt: Arvind Kejriwal : The Tribune India

  • India
  • To ensure full statehood for Delhi when INDIA bloc forms govt: Arvind Kejriwal

To ensure full statehood for Delhi when INDIA bloc forms govt: Arvind Kejriwal

Was addressing a poll meeting in Kalkaji in support of the party's South Delhi Lok Sabha seat candidate Sahi Ram Pahalwan

To ensure full statehood for Delhi when INDIA bloc forms govt: Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal in Kalkaji in Delhi. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, May 19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday claimed the BJP is rattled since the INDIA bloc would come to power at the Centre after the Lok Sabha polls and the AAP, a constituent of the alliance, would ensure full statehood for the national capital.

Addressing a poll meeting in Kalkaji in support of the party's South Delhi Lok Sabha seat candidate Sahi Ram Pahalwan, he said, "The BJP is rattled by the fact that it will suffer defeat when the Lok Sabha poll results are declared on June 4."

"(PM Narendra) Modi ji is using abusive words. He called Sharad Pawar a 'bhatakti aatma' (restless soul). Modiji is 74 years old and Pawar ji is 84. Is it right to use such language for an elderly person?" the AAP national convener said.

Asserting that the INDIA bloc would come to power, Kejriwal said, "The AAP will be a part of the government. We will ensure full statehood for Delhi. There are good government schools and hospitals in Delhi but the law-and-order system is in a bad state."        

At another poll meeting in Ambedkar Nagar, the AAP national convener said, "I have travelled across the country in the last few days and people are fed up with unemployment. But the prime minister is thinking about whom to send to jail. They will arrest all AAP leaders. Have we chosen a PM or a thanedaar?"

"Police do not listen to complainants. We have improved schools and hospitals in Delhi. Now we will improve the law and order situation here," he said. 

