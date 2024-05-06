To govern, you’ve to talk about wealth generation, not socialist redistribution: Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Minister for Housing, Urban Affairs, Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, the most prominent Sikh face of the BJP, claims things are going well for the BJP and “400 plus” is a sentiment the party is working towards. Speaking to Aditi Tandon on the eve of May 7 third phase Lok Sabha elections, Puri says the BJP is going to the electorate on the strength of all-inclusive development as against the Opposition model of freebies, which can spell chaos for the economy. Excerpts:

Isn’t poll discourse becoming progressively shrill?

You may have a point, but I recall the invectives the Opposition hurled at our leader in the 2014 and 2019 elections. Never have I seen such a paradox as I see in India. You abuse a democratically elected leader and say there’s no democracy.

Opposition also says this poll is about saving democracy?

And they use terms like dictator. What’s the physical manifestation of the use of that authority? When it comes to the Centre, it’s about how you treat the states. Over 70 years, Article 356 has been used 90 times by the Congress, 50 times by the late Indira Gandhi alone. The broad test of democracy is civil liberties. Only once post-Independence were civil liberties nullified during the Emergency. And they talk about democracy? Yesterday, I was in West Delhi where 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims have a widows’ colony. Where in the modern era have you seen that kind of state-sponsored pogrom against a specific community?

How would you frame the 2024 election?

A contest between two competing narratives — Opposition’s narrative of scarcity, socialist mindset wanting to distribute poverty and why I say this is because if you want to distribute resources, you have to generate these, else you are distributing poverty. The other is the Modi phenomenon of all-inclusive development through wealth generation.

Your take on Congress promises of cash transfers?

They are promising every woman per family Rs 1 lakh annually. We have around 32 crore households, which means they intend to give Rs 32 lakh crore. The government’s entire revenue expenditure is Rs 35 lakh crore. So, it’s an outright lie being perpetrated. It will spell chaos for the country as you would be able to implement no other scheme but one.

And the BJP is banking on beneficiaries?

Yes, our narrative is essentially predicated on the beneficiaries of government schemes. In a pre-2019 poll analysis, we found we had 22 crore beneficiaries of central schemes and we got nearly 22 crore votes. Today, we have about 33 crore beneficiaries. That is important.

The Congress is betting big on caste census?

Rahul Gandhi also says he will do an X-ray of wealth and quickly redistribute it. I wonder who his advisers are. To govern, you have to talk about wealth generation, not socialist redistribution.

Your 2024 poll assessment?

In South India and West Bengal, we are seeing a massive resurgence. We are at 303 seats. At the very minimum, we will get another 10 per cent (votes) which is 333. More likely another 15 per cent (votes) which is 345. With allies, it is 400-plus…. 400-plus is a sentiment we have to work towards. It’s an election and cadre management issue and it’s going very well.

The PM has changed campaign tack to talk Pakistan, ‘vote jihad’?

There’s no change. The overall strategy is to highlight development. ‘Vote jihad’, wealth redistribution, X-ray we didn’t say. They said, so you have to react. Statements are coming from Pakistan. If in an ongoing robust electoral process you don’t react, your silence will be viewed as acquiescence.

How do you see Punjab unfolding?

Punjab has gone full circle in terms of mismanagement. Around 1980, its contribution to the national GDP was on top. Lately, it’s the 16th largest economy in India. The last Assembly elections were a watershed as people rejected everyone who sought votes and elected an upstart party. Between 2022 and 2024, people have seen through AAP. That’s the point where these elections will be held.

Where does the BJP stand in Punjab?

We had the disadvantage of being a junior partner in alliance with the Akali Dal, junior to the point where we were insignificant in major decision-making. There was a time when, as the PM says, we should have had a BJP Deputy CM, but the Akalis insisted on both CM and Deputy CM posts. We contested only three of the 13 Lok Sabha seats and 23 of the 117 Assembly segments. One result of this election and the next Assembly poll will be that the BJP will find a presence in all 13 LS and 117 Assembly seats.

How do you see Arvind Kejriwal’s incarceration as a poll factor?

Look at his starting point — an IIT graduate, an IRS officer with clear political ambitions. He learnt the Hegelian concept that the genius lies in identifying with a principle. So, he joined Anna Hazare’s anti-corruption movement and is today being probed for role in the Delhi liquor scam. Politically, this is the end of the road for him.

Can you describe INDIA bloc as a rival?

I would have been concerned if they had a common programme and a seat-sharing arrangement, but they failed to do so.

Why is the BJP struggling in Punjab?

There’s a very good reason. We identified with a party which dragged us down. And we made mistakes. Everyone said the drug trade flourished from across the border. Possibly. But wasn’t it your job to stop it? A lot of people have a lot of answering to do, including those from our party. Make no mistake. We have had people in our party advocating alliance.

You were against the BJP-SAD alliance?

I favoured an alliance on our terms. The BJP stands for a value system. We have governed many states. Where else does this kind of drug culture prevail?

But you were in the government with the SAD?

Yes, and we have to introspect. We made very serious mistakes, but we are realising those mistakes. The PM brought farm laws with a very good intent but when he realised this was being misused, he had the large heartedness to take them back. Punjab will rise again. Time has come for BJP to establish its presence here, encourage youth, activists, women and nurture a new crop of leaders.

Your projection for Punjab poll?

The BJP trajectory will go up and up. We are contesting all 13 seats. I am reasonably confident we will win at least five or six.

